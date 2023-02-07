It's not just Ireland who enjoys a pint of the plain stuff!

Guinness has become the number one beer in British pubs, restaurants, and nightclubs, MarketWatch reported last month after Diageo's fiscal first-half results.

“I never believed I’d see this day. It’s fantastic,” CEO Ivan Menezes told analysts on a conference call, according to MarketWatch.

“The brand is really healthy.”

Diageo, the parent company of Guinness, grew 18% over the second half of 2022, compared with the previous year.

Diageo chief financial officer Lavanya Chandrashekar told the PA news agency that Guinness became the best-selling beer in UK pubs over the second half of 2022.

“Guinness is still growing very strongly and became the top beer in British pubs as a result of the brand continuing to resonate,” she said.

“Sales have been really resilient and that is exactly the same across premium categories.”

Guinness snuck by Carling lager as the number one pint in British pubs in terms of value of sales this winter, the Daily Mail reported.

Guinness now accounts for 1 in 9 pints in London, according to research conducted by data and insight consultancy CGA.

One of the key reasons for Guinness' popularity is of course its rich and unique flavor. The beer is made from a blend of roasted barley, hops, yeast, and water, and has a smooth, creamy texture that sets it apart from other stouts. Its unique taste has been described as a blend of coffee, chocolate, and roasted malt flavors, making it the perfect drink for those who enjoy a rich and complex flavor profile.

The marketing and advertising campaigns associated with Guinness have also helped to establish its popularity. The company has long been known for its innovative and memorable advertising campaigns, which have helped to build a strong brand image and deepen its connection with consumers. From its iconic toucan to the slogan "Guinness is Good for You," the company's marketing efforts have helped to create a strong and recognizable brand identity that has stood the test of time.

Explore the history of Guinness

If you're curious about how Guinness has gained popularity around the world, then the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin is a must-visit attraction.

This seven-story building is dedicated to the history and production of the famous Irish stout. Visitors can immerse themselves in the story of the iconic brand and learn about its rich history, from the ingredients used to create the perfect pint to the advertising campaigns that have made it a household name.

As you make your way up through the seven floors of the storehouse, you will discover the history and heritage of Guinness, including the brewing process and the different types of beers and stouts produced by the company. Each floor is dedicated to a different aspect of the brand, and interactive exhibits and displays bring the story to life.

The highlight of the tour is the Gravity Bar, located on the top floor of the storehouse. This bar offers panoramic views of Dublin and serves the perfect pint of Guinness, allowing visitors to savor the taste of Ireland's most famous export.