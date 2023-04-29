Times have changed and tastes have evolved, people are finding new ways to enjoy the classic dish of corned beef and cabbage. One such way is by incorporating it into a delicious pasta bake. In this article, we will explore the history of corned beef and cabbage, the Irish American tradition behind it, and how to make a delicious corned beef and cabbage pasta bake.

Corned beef and cabbage has long been a popular dish in Ireland and the United States. While the exact origin of the dish is unclear, many historians believe that it has its roots in the Irish immigrants who came to the United States in the mid-19th century. In Ireland, beef was considered a luxury food that was only consumed on special occasions, such as holidays or weddings. However, when Irish immigrants arrived in the United States, they found that beef was much more affordable than it was back home. They began to use corned beef, a salt-cured cut of beef, as a substitute for the more expensive fresh beef they were accustomed to.

Cabbage, on the other hand, was a vegetable that was readily available and affordable in both Ireland and the United States. It was often paired with corned beef to create a hearty and filling meal. Over time, this dish became a staple in Irish American households, and it is now a popular dish on St. Patrick's Day.

While the classic dish of corned beef and cabbage is delicious, some people may be looking for a new way to enjoy this Irish American tradition. This is where the Corned Beef and Cabbage Pasta Bake comes in. This dish combines the classic flavors of corned beef and cabbage with pasta and a creamy sauce to create a comforting and satisfying meal.

If that's not your cup of tea here's a recipe for the traditional St. Patrick's Day corned beef and cabbage.

Corned beef and cabbage pasta bake recipe

Ingredients:

8 ounces pasta

1 head cabbage, cut into pieces

1 small onion, chopped

1 (12 ounce) can of corned beef, chopped

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup milk

1 (2 ounce) jar pimientos

1 tablespoon mustard

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup dry breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1/4 cup diced cheddar cheese

Method:

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 1 1/2 hrs

Preheat oven to 375F

Fill a large pot and bring water to boil.

Add pasta and cook for 5 minutes.

Add cabbage and cook 5 minutes longer.

Take off heat and drain well.

Stir in onion, corned beef, undiluted soup, milk, pimiento, mustard, pepper, and diced cheese.

Mix well.

Spread the mixture evenly in the casserole dish.

Put bread crumbs and cheese over the top.

Bake uncovered for 60 minutes, or until hot.

* Originally published in March 2011, updated in April 2023.