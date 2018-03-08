Will you go green on St. Patrick's Day with this traditional Irish ingredient?

Corned beef and cabbage (also known as bacon and cabbage) is a main staple of St. Patrick's Day meal prep, so it's no surprise that there's a 70 percent surge in cabbage shipments prior to March 17.

WalletHub reports that there are over one and a half times the amount of cabbages being shipped to accommodate the St. Patrick's Day demand.

In fact, nearly 30 percent of Americans are planning to have a special Saint Patrick’s Day dinner, and we’d say you could add a few special Irish breakfasts to that as well.

Of course, cabbage is not the only Irish form of sustenance that experiences an increase in sales over the St. Patrick’s Day period. On March 17, 174 percent more beer is sold, and it’s estimated that 13 million pints of the black stuff are consumed on Saint Patrick’s Day alone!

If you have any leftover bacon and cabbage after March 17, we have the perfect way for you to use it all up. While we have a great bacon and cabbage recipe, why not try out these bacon and cabbage spring rolls for something a little different.

*Originally published in 2018, updated in March 2020

