Guinness is good for you, no matter where you have it.

Back in 2019, IrishCentral asked where is the best place in the world to get a pint of Guinness?

With hundreds of responses, one thing is very clear - no matter where in the world you go, you’re never too far from a good pint of Guinness!

Not surprisingly, Dublin, Ireland’s capital city as well as the birthplace of Guinness, was the favorite by a pretty large margin - 56 percent of respondents said it was the best place in the world to get a pint of Guinness:

In second place was our open-ended response, which provided a mixed bag of locations all around the world.

In the US, Philadelphia, Saratoga Springs, Omaha, Savannah, San Francisco, Chicago, and Raleigh were all among some of the best places to get a pint of the black stuff.

Further abroad, countries like Denmark, Germany, Australia, Canada, and Hong Kong made appearances in the responses.

Other Irish places that popped up in responses included Ennis in Co Clare, Abbeyfeale in Co Limerick, Leitrim Village in Co Leitrim, and Annascaul in Co Kerry.

But perhaps the most heartwarming response of where to get the best pint of Guinness? “My home,” said one respondent, adding “Only allow true friends over here. Family that is not fighting with one another. Best of times always remembered and to be made.”

We’ll drink to that!

