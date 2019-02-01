Looking for a romantic Valentine's Gift with a special Irish twist? Look no further!

There are only a few days left, so if you are scrambling for inspiration for that perfect gesture or looking for that perfect gift, have a glance at our romantic Irish gift ideas for Valentine’s Day.

Recite Irish love poems

The Lake Isle of Innisfree - W.B. Yeats What better way to celebrate Poetry Day Ireland than with a W. B. Yeats classic, The Lake Isle of Innisfree. Read more about the great Irish wordsmith, here: http://bit.ly/2Hw7bdR Publiée par IrishCentral.com sur Mardi 28 janvier 2020

Read poems from Irish authors including WB Yeats, who wrote: "But one man loved the pilgrim soul in you, and loved the sorrows of your changing face."

Spend the afternoon watching "The Quiet Man"

This is one of the great romantic sagas of our age. John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara simply light up the screen. Kiss me, Kate Danaher!

Send them a ... potato valentine!

Stuck for a unique Valentine’s Day gift? Why not send your special someone a potato on February 14.

Yes, a potato!

There are now several online services that help you personalize a message to send on a potato to the person of your choice.

Let a Claddagh ring do the talking

This beautiful Irish gift is a pledge of undying love.

Tuck into some Irish chocolate

Don't even start us on this but Irish chocolates are the best. Of course, there's Cadbury's but if you can get your hands on Butler's or Lily O'Brien's handmade choices, even better.

Head for the local

Whether you're paired off or on the hunt for a Valentine's sweetheart, there's no better place than an Irish pub to spend the evening.

The ultimate Irish Valentine's Day gift: surprise your partner with flights to Ireland!

Imagine the delight of receiving tickets to fly to Ireland? Make the surprise even sweeter by booking a tour with our sister company, Irish Studio Travel.

