How many Irish people do you know who don't like potatoes?! Not many, right? But do you know any who would try this diet?

Chris Voigt, the head of the Washington State Potato Commission, lost 21 pounds in two months and dropped his cholesterol by 60 points on a potato only diet.

He and his doctor were astonished. He did it to prove to health officials in the state that potatoes were rich in all the right kinds of nutrients and should not be banned from school meals.

Here is what needs to be done, as outlined in ehow.com:

1. Eat only potatoes, morning, noon, and night. Eat them baked, mashed, steamed, roasted, and juice, but never fried.

2. Never add milk or butter. Use Chives, mint, cumin, turmeric, fennel, caraway, paprika, dill, nutmeg, rosemary, and fresh garlic. Use potato juice or herbal teas to aid in making mashed potatoes.

3. Very important - Leave the skins on the potatoes. The skins account for over 75% of the potato's mineral value.

4. Drink plenty of water and herbal teas.

And that is it - simple really, though maybe a tad monotonous.

Would you try an all-potato diet? Let us know in the comments!

* Originally published in November 2013.