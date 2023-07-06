Taylor Swift has added a third date at Dublin's Aviva Stadium next summer as part of her smash hit "Eras" tour.

Swift will play at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Sunday, June 30 next summer in addition to her previously announced dates of Friday, June 28, and Saturday, June 29.

The bonus Dublin date was announced yesterday, July 5, as part of more than a dozen new international dates.

The multi-Grammy winner also revealed that US group Paramore will be coming along for the international dates.

Really can’t contain my excitement because… we’re adding 14 new shows to The Eras Tour. And I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I’m… pic.twitter.com/kl1aijxR2o — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 5, 2023

Tickets for Taylor Swift's three Dublin shows all go on sale on Thursday, July 20 - sales for Swift's June 28 show begin at 11 am, sales for her June 29 show begin at 1 pm, and sales for her June 30 show begin at 3 pm.

Similar to the US, fans had to register with Ticketmaster Ireland to get access to the Taylor Swift ticket sales. However, registration does not guarantee access to the sale or to tickets.

The "Anti-Hero" singer announced her third Dublin concert date the same day that fans were alerted via email whether or not they had been selected to participate in the Ticketmaster sale or placed on the waitlist.

Fans who received a confirmation email on Wednesday will receive an access code on Wednesday, July 19, inviting them to buy tickets on Thursday, July 20.

Meanwhile, the label pre-sale is only open to fans who participated in the UK and Ireland store "Midnights" pre-order offer between Monday, August 29, 2022, and Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Ticketmaster Ireland said tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis while available inventory lasts.

Ticket prices are also yet to be revealed but are expected to be more expensive than Swift's gigs in Croke Park when she last played in Dublin in 2018 as part of her "Reputation" Tour.

Taylor Swift's announcement that she's bringing her "Eras Tour" to Dublin next June has triggered a spike in accommodation prices in the city.