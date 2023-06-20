Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will play host to Taylor Swift for two nights as part of the pop star’s massive “The Eras Tour” in 2024.

Swift will perform at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on June 28 and 29, 2024. Registration for tickets - which have become notoriously difficult to purchase - is now open on Ticketmaster Ireland.

It’s happening! Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will come to Ireland in 2024! Register before 23.59 IST on 23rd June for the opportunity to receive a code to access the on-sale #TSTheErasTour https://t.co/84dINRWWEK @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/B5b0lymlAx — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) June 20, 2023

“EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,” the 32-year-old “Anti-Hero” singer said on social media on Tuesday announcing a slew of international dates, including the two in Ireland.

“I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”

Not surprisingly, Swift’s Irish fanbase was thrilled with Tuesday's announcement.

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SINCERELY AN IRISH SWIFTIE 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/gNrcjWxD1K — éadaoin 🤍 missing eras tour (@enchxnted_swift) June 20, 2023

Swift's "The Eras Tour," which kicked off on March 17 - St. Patrick's Day - in Glendale, Arizona, has been described as a "cultural juggernaut" with an estimated economic valuation of $5 billion. Each night, Swift performs 44 songs (including two "surprise songs") in a performance that exceeds three hours.

Pennsylvania native Swift has spent plenty of time in Ireland, and last performed there in Dublin's Croke Park in June 2018.

Later that year, it was reported that Swift and her now ex-beau Joe Alwyn spent Christmas at Glin Castle in Co Limerick.

In 2021, Swift posted pictures on social media that eagle-eyed Swifties believe were taken in Co Donegal.

A few months later, Swift was spotted in Belfast, reportedly celebrating the wrap of Alwyn's "Conversations with Friends," the adaptation of Irish author Sally Rooney's novel.

❤️| New photos of @TaylorSwift13 in Shu Restaurant on Lisburn Rd! pic.twitter.com/mbEKBOzazN — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 12, 2021

In her newest album "Midnights," Swift references Co Wicklow in her song "Sweet Nothing."