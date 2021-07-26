Posting to Instagram and Twitter, Taylor Swift was promoting her new single but accidentally gave away her secret lockdown retreat at Portsalon, in County Donegal.

The American pop star may have given away her pandemic hideaway this weekend, her fans believe. Taylor Swift had posted to Instagram and Twitter to promote the release of her latest single "The Lakes" however the wooden bridge captured in her black and white beach snaps gave away her Irish haven.

She wrote "It’s been 1 year since we escaped the real world together and imagined ourselves someplace simpler. With tall trees & salt air. Where you can wear lace nightgowns that make you look like a Victorian ghost & no one will side-eye you cause no one is around..."

In one of the photos posted with her cryptic message fans spotted a distinctive footbridge in the background believed to be the one at Ballymastocker Bay in Portsalon. However, it's not certain if Swift's in Ireland right now. Social media isn't all it appears to be.

Swift was posting to promote her new single, an orchestral version of "The Lakes", released on Saturday to commemorate the first anniversary of her latest album, "Folklore". The song was written and produced by Swift and her boyfriend, the English actor, Joe Alwyn.

It is known that Swift and Alwyn visited Ireland in late 2018. They visited around Christmas and stayed in Glin Castle, in Limerick, owned and managed by Dominic West and his family.

What do you think? Is Swift holed up during the pandemic in Ireland?

