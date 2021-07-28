Predicting the unification of Ireland in 2024 and some controversial views on the IRA's methods this episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was so contentious is has never aired in Ireland in its entirety.

The American science fiction television series "Star Trek: The Next Generation" almost caused quite a stir back in January 1990 with the season three episode, "The High Ground" when they appeared to predict the unification of Ireland along with voicing some controversial views on terrorism.

The episode saw the crew of the USS Enterprise entangled in a decades-long internal conflict between the people of Rutia IV and a group of rebel separatists called the Ansata. During the episode, Patrick Stewart's Captain Jean-Luc Picard has a full-blown discussion about "The Troubles" with the Enterprise's synthetic life form Data, played by Brent Spiner. Bear in mind that at this time "The Troubles" were in full swing.

The pair discuss the merits and weaknesses of terrorism, Data actually cites Northern Ireland as one example of terrorism working. He also highlights the reunification of Ireland in 2024 as a demonstration of a conflict that achieved its desired aim.

The episode was set in the year 2366. Therefore, in the "Star Trek" universe Ireland had enjoyed a unified existence for more than 300 years.

The entire conversation between Picard and Data was edited out of the episode when it first aired on TV, on BBC Two and RTE, in the United Kingdom and Ireland respectively. Even today the entire episode has never been aired in Ireland.

It did however air in the UK. The Good Friday Agreement was signed on April 10, 1998. The episode was aired on Sky One in May 2006 and on UK terrestrial TV in September 2007.