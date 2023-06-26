A GAA club in County Limerick hopes to thank Taylor Swift in person when the US popstar performs in Ireland next year to show gratitude for Swift's continuous donations to the club over the last five years.

Taylor Swift stayed at the luxurious Glin Castle during a visit to Limerick five years ago and went viral when she bought a lotto ticket at Glin GAA club.

The Irish Mirror reports that Swift has continued to buy lotto tickets over the past four years and the club now hopes to show their gratitude when Swift visits Ireland for two hugely anticipated concerts at Dublin's Aviva Stadium in June 2024.

Hugh Dunne, a Glin GAA club member who organizes the club lotto, told the Mirror that Swift still buys tickets "from time to time" but has yet to win the competition.

"We'd love to give her a jersey or something like that to say thanks. There are plenty of Taylor Swift fans down here who will be hoping to go see her next year," Dunne told the publication.

Dunne added that a large number in the club didn't know who Swift was when the popstar visited four years ago but said she seemed popular with the "younger crew".

Swift stayed at Glin Castle with her then-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, reportedly booking out the castle for two weeks at Christmas in 2018. The US singer reportedly fell in love with Limerick when she visited the county ahead of two performances in Croke Park in the summer of 2018.

Swift recently announced that she will play two gigs in Dublin as part of the European leg of her Eras Tour.

The announcement has provoked a frenzy for tickets among Swift's Irish fans. It's been announced that tickets won't officially go on sale to the general public. Swifties had to register to be in with a chance to gain access to the concert which caused a frenzy.

"I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates," Swift said after announcing her European dates on social media.

The two Dublin concerts will take place on June 28 and 29 2024, at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin 4.