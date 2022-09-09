A new visitor experience in County Limerick has brought the history of the famous Knights of Glin to life.

The Knights of Glin Experience tells the 800-year story of the Fitzgerald family right down to the last holder of the ancient title, Desmond Fitzgerald, who died in 2011 at the age of 74.

The line died with Fitzgerald, who had no son to inherit his title.

Believed to be one of the oldest in Ireland, the ancient title was handed down by chieftains and recognized by successive Irish Governments.

The new experience explores insights and stories about some of the more colorful knights in the Fitzgerald family lineage, while it will also examine the knights' relationship with the people of Glin.

The experience also includes a history of local landmarks and the story of how the small village in West Limerick came to look like it does today.

Glin Development Association, who first approached Limerick City and County Council with a proposal for the center in 2018. hope that the new visitor experience will help draw more visitors to the village, making it a standout destination along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Speaking at the launch of the interactive visitor center, Limerick's Deputy Mayor Kieran O’Hanlon said the Knights of Glin Experience would encourage visitors to stop in Glin as they travel along the Wild Atlantic Way.

"It will also act as an information point on other attractions nearby including Foynes Flying Boat and Maritime Museum, Askeaton Friary, and the Limerick Greenway," O'Hanlon said.

"Limerick City and County Council has worked closely with Glin Development Association over the past number of years to develop this project. Glin Development Association have immersed themselves in the project from the start and will manage it in the future."

John Anthony Culhane, Chairperson of the Glin Development Association, said the idea for a visitor experience came about after Glin Castle went up for sale following the death of Desmond Fitzgerald.

Fearing that the story of the Knights of Glin may be lost if the castle came under new ownership, the Association decided to set up a museum experience that would tell their story.