Glin Castle, a breathtaking Georgian country house in County Limerick, is home to the FitzGerald family and is open to guests and holidaymakers.

For 800 years the FitzGerald family, descendants of the Knights of Glin, have lived in Glin Castle located along the River Shannon in County Limerick. Standing proudly in the middle of its 400-acre wooded demesne, the castle is surrounded by formal gardens and parkland.

The entrance hall with a screen of Corinthian pillars has a superb Neo-classical plaster ceiling and the enfilade of reception rooms is filled with a unique collection of Irish 18th-century mahogany furniture.

Family portraits and Irish pictures line the walls, and the library bookcase has a secret door leading to the hall and the very rare flying staircase.

While upstairs there are more than fifteen individually decorated bedrooms, each with its own private bathroom. Colorful rugs and chaise longues stand at the end of comforting plump beds and blue and white porcelain adorn the walls. The bedrooms at the back of the castle overlook the garden, while those at the front have a view of the river.

Today Glin Castle is owned by Catherine FitzGerald, who happens to be married to Downtown Abbey actor Dominic West. Speaking recently to The Irish Times, Catherine reminisced about Christmas at Glin Castle.

Her father Desmond FitzGerald, the 29th and last Knight of Glin would "spend Christmases decorating the Corinthian columns, magnificent flying staircase and the mantelpieces with holly, while the air carried the scent of resident cook Nancy Ellis’s baking."

During the year the castle is open to guests and they offer wedding, Christmas and New Year packages.

Glin is even available to rent and previous guests include singer Mick Jagger or more recently, pop sensation Taylor Swift, who stayed over Christmas just before lockdown.

You might have to dip into your savings if you're thinking of doing the same because the price tag is €5,000 a night.

