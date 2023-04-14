Hayley Williams, frontwoman for the US band Paramore, paid tribute to Irish singer-songwriter Dolores O’Riordan with a beautiful cover of “Dreams” by The Cranberries in Dublin last night, April 13.

Paramore, famous for such hits as “Misery Business” and “Still Into You,” rocked out during a show at Dublin’s 3Arena on Thursday night, the opening night of the band's European tour leg.

Williams treated the sold-out crowd to a beautiful cover of "Dreams," one of Ireland's most beloved songs, and YouTube user Liane de Liz shared footage of the special rendition afterward:

“By the way, I know you’re not the UK,” Williams cheekily told the crowd before singing.

While performing, Williams said: "This is insane, I've thought about this for years and you sound better than I've imagined it.

"I do not think I could ever imagine what The Cranberries felt when people sang this s--t to them. Like, what?

"This is the stuff of legends, you."

While "Dreams" by The Cranberries has been covered far and wide, we must say that Williams's version was particularly well-done.

"Dreams" by The Cranberries

Co Limerick rock band The Cranberries achieved international success with their 1993 hit song "Dreams." Written by lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, who sadly passed away in 2018, "Dreams" was the band's first single from their debut album "Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?" and remains one of their most recognizable and beloved songs.

Upon its release, "Dreams" quickly rose up the charts and peaked at number 27 on the US Billboard Hot 100, while also reaching the top 20 in several other countries including the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Lyrics of "Dreams" by The Cranberries:

Oh, my life is changing every day

In every possible way

And oh, my dreams

It's never quite as it seems

Never quite as it seems

I know I felt like this before

But now I'm feeling it even more

Because it came from you

Then I open up and see

The person falling here is me

A different way to be

Aah, la-ah-la-ah

La-la-la

La-ah-la-ah

I want more, impossible to ignore

Impossible to ignore

And they'll come true

Impossible not to do

Possible not to do

And now I tell you openly

You have my heart so don't hurt me

You're what I couldn't find

A totally amazing mind

So understanding and so kind

You're everything to me

Oh, my life is changing every day

In every possible way

And oh, my dreams

It's never quite as it seems

'Cause you're a dream to me

Dream to me.