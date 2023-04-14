Hayley Williams, frontwoman for the US band Paramore, paid tribute to Irish singer-songwriter Dolores O’Riordan with a beautiful cover of “Dreams” by The Cranberries in Dublin last night, April 13.
Paramore, famous for such hits as “Misery Business” and “Still Into You,” rocked out during a show at Dublin’s 3Arena on Thursday night, the opening night of the band's European tour leg.
Williams treated the sold-out crowd to a beautiful cover of "Dreams," one of Ireland's most beloved songs, and YouTube user Liane de Liz shared footage of the special rendition afterward:
“By the way, I know you’re not the UK,” Williams cheekily told the crowd before singing.
While performing, Williams said: "This is insane, I've thought about this for years and you sound better than I've imagined it.
"I do not think I could ever imagine what The Cranberries felt when people sang this s--t to them. Like, what?
"This is the stuff of legends, you."
While "Dreams" by The Cranberries has been covered far and wide, we must say that Williams's version was particularly well-done.
"Dreams" by The Cranberries
Co Limerick rock band The Cranberries achieved international success with their 1993 hit song "Dreams." Written by lead singer Dolores O'Riordan, who sadly passed away in 2018, "Dreams" was the band's first single from their debut album "Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?" and remains one of their most recognizable and beloved songs.
Upon its release, "Dreams" quickly rose up the charts and peaked at number 27 on the US Billboard Hot 100, while also reaching the top 20 in several other countries including the UK, Canada, and Australia.
Lyrics of "Dreams" by The Cranberries:
Oh, my life is changing every day
In every possible way
And oh, my dreams
It's never quite as it seems
Never quite as it seems
I know I felt like this before
But now I'm feeling it even more
Because it came from you
Then I open up and see
The person falling here is me
A different way to be
Aah, la-ah-la-ah
La-la-la
La-ah-la-ah
I want more, impossible to ignore
Impossible to ignore
And they'll come true
Impossible not to do
Possible not to do
And now I tell you openly
You have my heart so don't hurt me
You're what I couldn't find
A totally amazing mind
So understanding and so kind
You're everything to me
Oh, my life is changing every day
In every possible way
And oh, my dreams
It's never quite as it seems
'Cause you're a dream to me
Dream to me.
Comments