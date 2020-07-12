The 39 Irish female artists who recorded a cover of Cranberries' “Dreams” for Safe Ireland have raised €200k ($225,900) for the domestic abuse charity.

The group of female singers and musicians, dubbed Irish Women in Harmony, teamed up in June to record the popular 90s hit and release the cover as a charity single to raise money for victims of domestic abuse.

Read More: 39 Irish female artists sing Cranberries’ "Dreams" for domestic abuse charity

The project, which was spearheaded by Grammy-nominated singer RuthAnne, was joined by other female artists including Tolu Makay, Lisa Hannifin, Una Healy, Imelda May, Róisín O and Erica Coady.

RuthAnne said she chose to cover “Dreams” because Dolores O'Riordain, Cranberries’ frontwoman, was an inspiration to all Irish female artists, and the cover pays homage to O'Riordain.

The cover track has made its way up the charts. RTÉ 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott describing it as "f*cking phenomenal,” Lovin.ie reports.

The team shared on Instagram that they had raised €215,000 ($243,000) for the charity.

"WOW. We are blown away. The generosity and support from the whole country & internationally for this song & campaign has been so beautiful to see.

"All us Irish female artists wanted to come together to raise our voices for those who couldn’t. To help those in horrific domestic abuse situations be heard, seen, acknowledged and helped. The Irish women in Harmony hope this money will help change lives, protect lives and save lives and we hope the awareness raised will help bring an end to all domestic abuse.

Read More: Cranberries announce release date for reissue of No Need to Argue

"Women supporting women and there sure was a tribe of women involved in this. This was done by women in aid of women and we are so thankful to every single person who donated to Safe Ireland."

Check out the video of the track below: