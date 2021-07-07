Bookmakers have slashed Michael Flatley's odds of winning an Oscar follow his movie "Blackbird's" success debut at the Monaco Film Festival this week.

Known for his fast-flying feet, Lord of the Dance, Michael Flatley, was awarded the best actor honor at the Monaco Film Festival following the debut of "Blackbird", a romance thriller movie written, directed, financed, and starring the former Irish dancer. Already his odds of winning an Oscar have been slashed, by bookies.

Despite the fact that the movie is yet to be aired to the Irish public the odds of the Chicago-born artist, Flatley, winning an Oscar in 2022 have been slashed from 100/ to 50/1.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes, told the Irish newspaper, The Sun: “Michael Flatley’s film has been well received it seems and after he scooped Best Actor honors in Monaco last night, it’s not completely inconceivable that the Lord Of The Dance star could land an Oscar.”

Flatley's first foray into the movie world, "Blackbird", filmed in the Caribbean, is a personal homage to old Hollywood and its thrillers. Alongside Flatley, "Blackbird" also stars Patrick Bergin, Eric Roberts, Ian Beattie, Rachel Warren, Nicole Evans and Serhat Metin.

The plot is described on IMDB as follows: "Troubled secret agent "Blackbird" abruptly retires from service and opens a luxurious nightclub in the Caribbean to escape the dark shadows of his past. An old flame arrives and reignites love in his life but she brings danger with her."

Flatley told Variety “I am absolutely over the moon with the best actor award. I wanted to make a modern movie reminiscent of old Hollywood...

"The classics were always entertaining without being excessively violent or complicated.

“We shot the movie in Barbados, Ireland, and London, capturing some of the most cinematically picturesque locations on film, all of which have a special place in my heart."

Monaco Streaming Film Festival's Founder Tony Davis also told Variety it was an honor to screen Blackbird at the event.

“Michael Flatley’s debut feature film is such a pleasant surprise – he brings his renowned stage presence and energy, which we have all experienced over the past 25 years, to the big screen in a gripping romantic thriller,” he said.

“Blackbird is beautifully filmed in stunning locations, and a brilliant supporting cast help Flatley deliver something his legions of fans all over the world are going to love.”