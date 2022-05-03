Irish stars were dressed to the nines at Monday night's Met Gala in New York City, often referred to as "fashion's biggest night out."

The theme for this year's Met Gala, the annual fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, was "gilded glamour and white tie," and complimented the Met's upcoming exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which opens on May 5.

While Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief at "Vogue," has served as chairwoman of the swanky event for nearly three decades, Hollywood A-listers Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda served as this year's official co-chairs.

Wintour oversees the exclusive guestlist for the Gala, and this year several rising Irish stars landed an invite.

Nicola Coughlan, the Galway native star of "Derry Girls" and "Bridgerton," won high praise from "Vogue," who described her Met Gala get-up as "breathtaking."

Coughlan, whose gown was from British designer Richard Quinn, said: "The pieces feel amazing to wear, even when I put on the first toile it was beautifully cut.

"Richard and his team are so impressive."

Ahead of hitting the red carpet, Coughlan said: “There [are] too many people that I’m excited to see in their looks.

“I’m excited to have my friends Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley from Bridgeton there, as well. It should be a party!”

Later in the evening while watching Lenny Kravitz perform, Coughlan wrote on her Instagram stories: "Good at times like this to remember I used to work in a Spar."

The day after the soirée, Coughlan gave an Instagram shout-out to none other than Aer Lingus for getting her and her dress safely to The Big Apple.

"Your staff are truly the loveliest people and I’m so grateful to you," she wrote.

Elsewhere on Monday night's red carpet, Co Kildare's own Paul Mescal reunited with Daisy Edgar-Jones, his co-star in the smash-hit Irish drama "Normal People."

Mescal, who became a fashion icon in his own right last year after donning his GAA shorts in GQ magazine, was flanked by his rumored fiancee Phoebe Bridgers at the event.

Ahead of the evening, Mescal, who looked slick in Valentino and Cartier, told GQ: "The Met Gala is the most alien thing I’ve ever done or been to.

"I’m excited to get the red carpet out the way successfully and not fall up those steps."

But it was Kerrywoman Jessie Buckley who may have had the most fun on Monday night. The Oscar-nominee, who opted for a Schiaparelli pinstripe suit and broad-brimmed hat, completed her look with a drawn-on mustache.

