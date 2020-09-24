COVID-19 restrictions prevented the legendary Irish rocker Shane MacGowan from traveling to the San Sebastian Film Festival for the world premiere of his documentary film produced by his good friend Johnny Depp, but the show went on as scheduled on Sunday, and Depp was there to handle the promotion.

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan, is the title, and Johnny Depp happily answered questions from the socially distanced media about his decades-long friendship with MacGowan, including the first time they ever met.

“When I met Shane he was negotiating a pool table. There was a drink in this hand, a pint, and in this hand there was a guitar,” Depp recalled.

“And he was teetering, balancing back and forth trying to negotiate which way to fall. I watched him do that for about 15 minutes.

“Then I was introduced to him, before he fell, and from that moment on you just knew...there are moments in life when you know this will happen one time and one time only, when you get the opportunity to spend time with greatness.”

The documentary includes interviews with a bunch of notables, including Bono, Elvis Costello, Irish President Michael D. Higgins and former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams, who interviewed Shane about his childhood.

Depp also talked to his friend for the film, and it’s quite clear that theirs is a friendship that will last forever.

“Having known him a long, long time I can only say I fell in love with him the second I met him and I’m still in love with him to this day,” Depp said.

“His wife Victoria is a wonderful partner for Shane, they’re best friends, and I’ve seen that continue over these many years under all kinds of duress.”

Victoria told the Irish Sun that she and Shane have seen the finished product and love it.

“Obviously it’s weird watching yourself and I think he wasn’t really watching himself the way we were watching him, he was kind of looking at himself and maybe thinking, ‘Oh now I look a bit older, ugh,’ you know that kind of way,” she said.

“But I think he got a kick out of seeing the music. It was fantastic.”