Johnny Depp is set to feature as a producer of a new documentary about the life and career of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan.

Directed by British filmmaker Julien Temple, the feature-length documentary will share unseen footage of the legendary Irish punk star.

Temple, who has previously filmed musical documentaries about Kinks frontman Ray Davies and '80s punk group the Clash, will explore MacGowan's life, his music, and the Irish diaspora.

The film will also examine what the filmmakers describe as MacGowan's "seemingly effortless facility for writing lyrics to some of the world’s most listened to songs including 'Fairytale of New York,' capturing the spirit of Ireland whilst on his own very personal voyage into the heart of darkness."

Temple will use animation, unseen footage from his own archives and contributions from collaborators, artists and his own family to “reveal Shane’s true punk and poetic nature," according to a statement.

Temple also employed the use of Jonny Halifax and Welsh illustrator Ralph Steadman to make specially commissioned animations relating to MacGowan's life.

The film culminates with MacGowan's 60th birthday celebrations where friends, family and high-end celebrities gathered for a "knees-up to remember."

Depp says that he is "honored" to join the production team of the new film.

"Knowing Shane for 30 years, I am honored to be producing the definitive film on both my friend and one of the most important artists and beloved poets of the twentieth century,” said Depp.

Temple added that it was not easy to make a documentary about Shane MacGowan.

"The nearest thing I can think of is one of those David Attenborough films," he said. "You set the camera traps. You wait and you wait, in the hope that one day the snow leopard will trigger them."

Temple's film has already been snapped up by Hanway Films, who have acquired worldwide rights for the documentary. The distribution company will screen a first look at the documentary at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin later this month.

Altitude Films, meanwhile, will distribute the film in Ireland and the UK and it is set to feature on BBC Four in the future.

