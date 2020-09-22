"Finding You," based on a novel by bestselling YA author Jenny B. Jones, will hit U.S. cinemas early next year.

Roadside Attractions has acquired U.S. theatrical distribution rights to the film from Red Sky Studios, Nook Lane Entertainment and MK1 Studios. The romantic drama will be released theatrically nationwide on January 29, 2021.

Shot exclusively in Ireland, "Finding You" was written and directed by Brian Baugh ("The World We Make").

The coming-of-age story is based on the book "There You'll Find Me" by American writer Jenny B. Jones.

The plot follows aspiring violinist Finley Sinclair (Rose Reid), who travels to a coastal village in Ireland for a semester abroad following an ill-fated audition at a prestigious New York music conservatory. At the B&B run by her host family, Finley encounters heartthrob movie star Beckett Rush (Jedidiah Goodacre), who is filming another installment of his medieval fantasy-adventure franchise. A romance sparks between the unlikely couple, igniting a journey of discovery and inspiration for both Finley and Beckett. However, when the pressures of Beckett’s stardom threaten to crush their dreams, Finley must decide what she is willing to risk for love.

The film also stars Katherine McNamara, Patrick Bergin, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Judith Hoag, with Tom Everett Scott and Academy Award® winner Vanessa Redgrave.

"Finding You" was filmed in and around Dublin, Claire, Offaly and Kildare. The film’s “village set” location was in Carlingford, a beautiful coastal town on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

The film is produced by Ken Carpenter, Julie Ryan, Stephen Preston and Brian Baugh. Executive producers are Mike Roman and Julian Reid.

“It was a pleasure to welcome Red Sky Studios and Nook Lane Entertainment’s to Ireland and I’m delighted we were able to showcase our country’s beauty and highly skilled production professionals on such an uplifting story directed by the wonderful Brian Baugh," said Dublin-based MK1 Studios’ Julie Ryan.

Roadside Attractions founders and Co-Presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff said: “With its universal themes of romance, self-discovery and overcoming loss, it’s a moving and entertaining drama that audiences of all ages will enjoy. And its talented young cast and stunning Irish-seaside setting will make it a wonderful, engaging theatrical experience."