"Jig," Lisa McGee's new six-part mockumentary, "will be set in the high-stakes world of competitive Irish dancing," Netflix announced on Wednesday.

A synopsis for the series that is set to begin filming in Northern Ireland next year reads: “Best friends Cara and Fletcher, from the struggling Sweeney School of Dance in Derry, take on their sworn rivals in Florida, a slick, sponsored, seemingly unbeatable operation.

“We follow both teams as they journey towards the all-important World Championships.

“But who will lift that trophy?”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McGee is writing "Jig" and will executive produce with Liz Lewin, Caroline Leddy, and Suzanne Mackie. London-based Orchid Pictures is producing the series.

"Jig" was among a slate of UK commissions announced by Netflix at the Edinburgh TV Festival on August 26.

JIG – a brand new comedy series from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee – is a six part mockumentary set in the high-stakes world of competitive Irish dancing. Production begins in Northern Ireland in 2027. — Netflix (@netflix) August 26, 2026

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McGee's new Netflix mockumentary bears the same name as a real 2011 documentary that followed Irish dancers from around the world as they trained and competed for the 2010 World Irish Dancing Championships, hosted that year in Glasgow, Scotland.

McGee's "Jig" was announced less than a month after Deadline reported that her new comedy series "Wildwood" had been picked up by 20th Television and FX.

According to Deadline, the series from McGee "is set in the summer of 2000 and follows a group of Irish college girls who descend on the neon playground that is Wildwood, New Jersey. They’ve no money, no visas, no plan, no clue."

Earlier this year, McGee's "How to Get to Heaven from Belfast" arrived on Netflix.

The eight-episode series - which is chock-full of "deadly craic" - debuted at number one in Ireland on the streaming platform.

While McGee has a number of series to her credit - including RTE's "Raw" and Channel 4's "London Irish" - she shot to fame thanks to her semi-autobiographical comedy "Derry Girls."

The three-season show, which followed a group of teens in Northern Ireland during the final years of The Troubles, debuted on Channel 4 in the UK in 2018 and is now available to stream internationally on Netflix.

The show picked up a number of awards, including IFTAs, BAFTAs, and an International Emmy for Best Comedy.