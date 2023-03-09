While Jenny the Donkey was certainly a "scene stealer" in the Oscar-nominated "Banshees of Inisherin" she's now enjoying a peaceful life away from the limelight.

Jenny the Donkey was the beloved constant companion of Padraic, played by Best Actor Oscar nominee Colin Farrell. Her story didn’t end well in the film, but thankfully real life has been much kinder.

Trainer Megan Hines told the Sunday World newspaper that Jenny, just three years old, is thriving, but staying out of the "Banshees" spotlight.

“The reason why she’s in a secret location (is) because we wouldn’t want her to be used for any commercial gain, but to live the life she deserves,” she stresses.

“People might overfeed her with carrots or whatever, or just generally cause her unnecessary distress.”

Jenny had to get used to her co-stars before filming, Hines said, but Colin and Kerry Condon, who played his sister, Siobhan, were a breeze.

“We met up with any of the actors that were going to be in the scenes with Jenny, Colin and Kerry in particular,” Hines said.

“We wanted the animals to feel comfortable around them for the scenes, which was handy because the animals need to get used to people.”

In the featurette below, Farrell talked about his wonder at working with Jenny the Donkey. He said: "People talk about now working with animals or children. People need to get their heads in the game."

He added: "It's been amazing really. Jenny, talk about a scene stealer!"

Adorable Jenny will no doubt be at Sunday’s Oscars in spirit.

You can learn more about Jenny the Donkey in this "The Banshees of Inisherin" featurette here:

