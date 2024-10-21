With Halloween just weeks away, Irish film fans are once again reaching for the same terrifying comfort watch. A study that ranked the top 50 highest-grossing horror movies by monthly search volume placed the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's "IT" at the top, ahead of "The Conjuring" on 63,900 searches and "Five Nights at Freddy's" on 63,300.

Halloween is just around the corner, and in 2024, Virgin Media Ireland uncovered the definitive list of Ireland’s most-loved horror films.

The study compiled the top 50 highest-grossing horror movies and analyzed their monthly search volume. They identified the films that Irish audiences turn to get into the Halloween spirit. The result is a spine-chilling lineup of the nation's favorite Halloween movies.

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The top 10 most searched-for horror movies in Ireland are:

"IT" (2017) "The Conjuring" (2013) "Five Nights at Freddy’s" (2023) "The Exorcist" (1973) "Alien" (1979) "Sleepy Hollow" (1999) "The Nun" (2018) "Annabelle" (2014) "Get Out" (2017) 1"Split" (2017)

Taking the top spot with a terrifying 73,200 searches every October since 2020 is "IT," proving that Pennywise’s creepy smile continues to haunt Irish nightmares. Whether it’s the scary moments or the ’80s setting, it remains Ireland’s favorite horror movie for Halloween.

Right behind "IT" is "The Conjuring," with 63,900 searches. This supernatural thriller has become a favorite among Irish horror fans who love its creepy ghost stories and real-life paranormal events.

Coming in at number three is "Five Nights at Freddy’s," with 63,300 searches. This movie is based on a video game series featuring terrifying creatures and has quickly become a must-watch for horror lovers across Ireland.

In fourth place is the classic "The Exorcist," pulling in 46,500 searches. Even after all these years, its spooky storyline continues to give viewers chills.

Finally, in fifth place is "Alien," with 41,800 searches. This legendary sci-fi horror film still has the power to scare and thrill audiences.

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* This article was originally published in 2024 and updated in 2026.