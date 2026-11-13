Irish stars Hozier and Jessie Buckley's rendition of "Fairytale of New York" was released on Friday, November 13, as part of the worldwide release of the new tribute record, "20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan."

While others have attempted to cover the Pogues' Christmas classic to varying degrees of success, we think it's safe to say that the late, great Shane MacGowan would put his stamp of approval on Hozier and Jessie Buckley's collaboration.

Of course, Hozier famously already tried his hand at the Christmas ballad when he - in spectacular fashion - performed it on Saturday Night Live two years ago.

Hozier and Buckley's "Fairytale" cover is part of the new 36-track Shane MacGowan tribute album that brings together global icons and contemporary voices including Bruce Springsteen, U2, Dropkick Murphys, Johnny Depp & Imelda May, Kingfishr, Amble, and more.

Honouring MacGowan’s legacy, the artist proceeds will be donated to the Irish nonprofit Dublin Simon Community.

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"Beloved song in Ireland"

Commenting on his new "Fairytale" cover, Hozier, from Co Wicklow, said: “When I first heard that this project was being put together and that of all songs featured I might end up tackling ‘Fairytale of New York’, I’ll admit to feeling somewhat daunted by the prospect. It is such a beloved song in Ireland; it can seem as though some part of it belongs to the island as a whole.

"Shane MacGowan is one of those rare artists that was even in his lifetime held in something of a mythologised light. His work is so intimately woven into the tapestry of our country’s musical canon and so definitive of a mode of musical being that it is truly foundational for so much that has followed. It was an honour to be asked to contribute to the record, and indeed to be trusted with this song.

"Reaching out to Jessie Buckley out of the blue with the impossible ask of joining me on this recording is likely the most brass my neck has ever exhibited. Jessie was utterly skybound at the time, moving at a right angle to the earth and about to break the sound barrier, all while caring for a newborn baby and carrying every ounce of it all with a lightness of being that would put any tour-weary musician to shame.

"In the busy aftermath of winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her incredible performance in 'Hamnet,' Jessie still somehow managed to make time for this duet, bringing every ounce of her grace, energy and talent to the studio in London.

"To sing with her on this track, and to do so for such a good cause in aid of Dublin’s Simon Community has been an immense joy.”

"What a song!"

Killarney native Buckley commented: “To step into the very studio that Shane, Kirsty and the Pogues recorded 'Fairytale of New York' and to sing this eternal song of all our hearts, full of hope and humanity, was pure joy.

"When Hozier, one of Ireland’s greatest artists and souls, asked me to be part of it, I felt like the luckiest woman in the world.

"What a pleasure! What a song! What a gift to get to sing this story!”

You can watch Hozier & Jessie Buckley's cover of "Fairytale of New York" here:

And if you're craving the original, here is "Fairytale of New York" by the Pogues: