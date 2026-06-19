Dropkick Murphys have released a cover of “The Body of an American,” which will feature on the upcoming tribute album "20th Century Paddy – The Songs of Shane MacGowan."

The release comes less than a week before the Boston-bred Irish American punk band plays Fairview Park in Dublin.

“Dropkick Murphys are honored to be a part of this Shane tribute," frontman Ken Casey said.

"Shane had a tremendous impact on the members of the band, individually and on the band as a whole.

"Shane’s lyrics had such a dark, sometimes twisted, street level reality to them that it was more punk than a lot of punk.

"It’s so cool to participate in this amazing tribute album, alongside such a diverse lineup of musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits, Hozier, and so many more all inspired by Shane MacGowan.

"'The Body of an American' is a Dropkick all-time favorite, and we’ve played it live throughout the years so to get to record it for this tribute was a dream come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane MacGowan (@shanemacgowanofficial)

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Originally written by Shane MacGowan for The Pogues, “The Body of an American” was hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the realest songs ever written about immigration, also one of the best funeral songs, also one of the best drinking songs. But it’s also the realest song about leaving home and laughing it off, when you know in your heart you’ll never return and you’ll never get over the true love you left behind and you’ll never truly have a home again.”

Following a months-long hospital stay, MacGowan died at home on November 30, 2023, at the age of 65. Born in Kent to Irish parents, he was extremely proud of his Irish roots and spent much of his childhood in his mother's family home in Co Tipperary. Following a procession in Dublin, MacGowan's funeral was held in Thurles just over a week after his passing.

With their cover of "The Body of an American," Dropkick Murphys join a stellar lineup of both Irish and American artists who will feature on "20th Century Paddy - The Songs of Shane MacGowan," due to be released on November 13.

Bruce Springsteen, Damien Dempsey, Hozier, Johnny Depp, Kingfishr, Moya Brennan, Mundy, and U2 are among the other artists contributing to the upcoming album.

You can watch the lyric video for "The Body of an American" by Dropkick Murphys here, via YouTube:

And you can listen to "The Body of an American" by Dropkick Murphys here, via Spotify: