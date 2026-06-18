Jimmy Fallon's interview with Conor McGregor this week has sparked criticism.

Fallon hosted McGregor - who was found civilly liable in 2024 for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in Dublin in 2018 - on NBC's "The Tonight Show" on June 16.

During the civil trial, Hand testified that McGregor choked her and she thought she was going to die, while a doctor who examined Hand after the assault found her tampon "embedded in her vagina." McGregor was ordered to pay Hand nearly €250k in damages and pay her legal costs, estimated at up to €1.5 million. He has since lost his High Court appeal and Supreme Court appeal of the decision.

Fallon's interview sought to hype up McGregor's return to the UFC stage, which is set for this July in Las Vegas.

It's the latest in a confusing attempt to rehabilitate the image of the violent Irish fighter who claimed last year that God had come to him.

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McGregor came bearing gifts for Fallon - a box of his new "Unapologetic" cigars. The name of his cigars can only be viewed as a slap in the face to Nikita Hand, who never received an apology. After the court's decision in 2024, McGregor continued to claim that his encounter with Hand was consensual.

After recalling how he and McGregor have gone out drinking together before, Fallon asked how McGregor got his nickname of "Notorious." The Dublin native explained: "It actually came because I had a habit of getting into trouble when I was younger."

Younger? McGregor was found civilly liable for sexually assaulting Hand less than two years ago and lost his appeals of the decision just last year.

In an attempt to perhaps make McGregor seem endearing, Fallon then asks McGregor about his family, his wife Dee and their four young children. McGregor says he is "blessed" and that they're "living a good, healthy lifestyle."

McGregor went on to say that he is debating bringing his children to the Las Vegas bout, but claimed: "I want to show them what discipline and what dedication and commitment to your craft can achieve."

Evidently, McGregor's "discipline, dedication, and commitment" have helped him achieve the whitewashing of his indiscretions.

He continued: "They're going to see their father walk out and see the adoration of 20,000 or 30,000 fans and a great performance. I want to show them what hard work gets you."

Sadly, McGregor is correct in one aspect here. While he has undoubtedly lost some of his fanbase over the years, he still maintains support around the world, likely among those who aren't up to date on his legal battles, or at least those who are choosing to look the other way.

In another softball lob, Fallon then asks the audience if they want to see "something cute" - a picture of McGregor's youngest son in boxing gear. The photo, of course, prompts "awws" from the audience.

When asked by Fallon what he would tell his 2015 self, McGregor passes on the opportunity to attempt to make amends for his spotty past, instead proudly saying: "Keep going, kid. The game is yours. The game is yours, kid. Don't listen to none of 'em!"

Fallon cheers: "Yeah! Come on! Don't listen to them! That's what I'm talking about!"

Indeed, somehow, the game is McGregor's. The nearly six-minute chat finishes with a plug for UFC 329, and no mention of McGregor's assault on Hand.

Criticism

The X post announcing the lineup for Tuesday's "Tonight Show" was met with a flood of replies questioning why the show was platforming McGregor.

Curiously, while the interview has been posted on YouTube, it has not been posted to the other social media pages belonging to Fallon and "The Tonight Show," despite interviews with the night's other guests being posted.

Among the top comments on the YouTube video of Fallon's interview with McGregor, one person wrote: "Has Jimmy read the doctors testimony describing Nikita Hands injuries?"

Another commented: "Only in the US where they ignore anything you have done personally. If this was done in Ireland he would've been chucked out"

"found liable for sexual assault - why do you have him on your show ??" another said.

"What the f--k are you doing having him on," another wrote.

Over on X, Irish journalist Niamh Costello posited: "Isn't it mad how Ireland just hates McGregor now but the Americans don't really seem to have a clue that they do."

Receiving nearly 2k likes, X user @BrolickObama wrote: "There should be a boycott of Fallon due to him having this guy on as a guest. Make him defend WHY he hosted him knowing the allegations"

"Fallon is scum for this," X user @JboiHQ said, drawing nearly 9k likes.