“How To Get To Heaven From Belfast" from Lisa McGee, the writer and creator of the critically-acclaimed and multi-award-winning "Derry Girls," has been commissioned by Channel 4.

McGee's new eight-part comedy series will follow Saoirse, Robyn, and Dara who have been friends since school.

Now in their late thirties, they lead very different lives. Saoirse a successful writer with a compulsion to hit the self-destruct button, Robyn, a sweary, stressed-out mother of three young boys, and Dara, a full-time carer of an elderly parent, who hasn't managed to move out of her teenage bedroom.

When the women each receive an email informing them of the death of Greta, an old classmate they were once very close with, there's clearly some unspoken, unfinished business. The friends decide to attend Greta's wake and discover all may not be quite as it seems. They soon find themselves embroiled in a dark and twisted mystery.

It’s absolutely terrifying. But it’s also.... utterly thrilling.

These women are about to embark on the most exciting adventure of their lives. An adventure that will take them from their native Belfast, a city full of ghosts, the pain of the past plastered on every mural, to the mythic wildness of rural Donegal and right across Ireland, as they attempt to put the pieces of the puzzle together and uncover the truth. Even if their own complicated, chaotic, and messy lives often get in the way.

Not so much a ‘whodunit’ as a ‘what the hell happened.’

"How To Get To Heaven From Belfast" takes viewers on an enthralling and hilarious journey, exploring the themes of friendship, memory, and what happens when life doesn't turn out quite how we expected.

McGee said: “I feel so incredibly lucky to be making another show for the phenomenal Channel 4 and to be doing it with Hat Trick Productions again and the creative team behind 'Derry Girls,' the mighty Liz Lewin, and Caroline Leddy, is just a dream.

"I've wanted to make a comedy thriller set in Northern Ireland for SUCH a long time. I cannot wait to share these flawed funny women with everyone.”

McGee cheekily noted on Twitter on Tuesday: "There is a character from Derry in it before I get banned from the old hometown."

Commissioned by Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, "How To Get To Heaven From Belfast"will be a collaboration between Channel 4’s Comedy and Drama departments.

Perkins said: “This is huge. We couldn’t be prouder that Channel 4 feels like this extraordinary show’s spiritual home.

"Getting to know the multi-hyphenated talents of Lisa, Liz, Caroline, and their collaborators at Hat Trick Productions has been one of the greatest pleasures in my first year as Head of Comedy. We can’t wait to bring Lisa’s next world to life for all those who already love her work and many more to come.”

Jimmy Mulville, Managing Director at Hat Trick Productions, said: “I feel enormously grateful that Lisa, Liz, and Caroline have decided once again to team up with Hat Trick and to be yet again working with Channel 4.

"'How To Get To Heaven From Belfast' is an extraordinarily rich story which will thrill fans not only of 'Derry Girls' but of lovers of comedy thrillers everywhere.”

Further information about "How To Get To Heaven from Belfast," including casting, will be announced in due course.

Lisa McGee wrote and created the multi-award-winning comedy series "Derry Girls" for Channel 4. It launched in 2018 and was the biggest-ever comedy launch series on Channel 4 streaming. It also went on to become the biggest series ever in Northern Ireland since modern records began in 2002. All episodes of "Derry Girls" are available to stream now on Channel 4 in the UK.