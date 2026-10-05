For more than 90 years, Farrell’s has been more than a bar—it has been a piece of Brooklyn history. As longtime Brooklyn establishments continue to disappear, a new documentary about Farrell’s is nearing completion, and its filmmakers are asking Brooklynites to help finish the story.

Directed by Jay Cusato, Why Farrell’s? chronicles the history and enduring legacy of Farrell’s Bar & Grill, one of Brooklyn’s oldest and most recognizable neighborhood institutions.

With so many longtime Brooklyn establishments closing their doors, places like Farrell’s have become increasingly important—not simply as businesses, but as living connections to the people, neighborhoods, and traditions that helped shape Brooklyn.

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Cusato is working alongside Producer Rob Martin, Producer Charlie Pigott, Consulting Producer Lance Miccio, Co-Producer Anthony Stumbo, producer of Brewed in Brooklyn, Cusato’s partner in Park Slope Films Scott Nawrocki, and Director of Photography Jake King. Together, the team has helped bring the film to its final stages.

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The documentary features interviews with the late Brooklyn writer Pete Hamill, former Congressman Peter King, author Denis Hamill, actor and filmmaker Ed Burns, actor Holt McCallany (Mindhunter, Fight Club), Nick Chinlund (Con Air, Training Day), and others with deep connections to Brooklyn and Farrell’s.

The Filmmakers Need Brooklyn’s Help

As the film enters its final stretch, the filmmakers are searching for old photographs and video of Farrell’s—inside or outside the bar—with older material especially valuable.

The team is particularly interested in photographs and footage featuring Eddie Farrell, the longtime owner of Farrell’s, as well as Danny Mills, longtime bartender, and other important figures connected to the bar over the years.

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If you have an old photograph, home movie, VHS tape, or video of Farrell’s, Eddie Farrell, Danny Mills, or the people who made the bar part of Brooklyn history, the production team wants to hear from you.

“We’re getting very close, but we can’t finish this story without the people who lived it,” says director Jay Cusato. “The older the photographs and video, the better. These are the things that can put the audience inside Farrell’s and show what it meant to generations of Brooklynites.”

Cusato adds, “Farrell’s is the soul of Windsor Terrace. It’s the fabric of Brooklyn and New York, like the Cyclone or Junior’s Cheesecake or the Brooklyn Bridge. It’s part of the city.”

Investors & Sponsors

The production is also seeking a limited number of angel investors to help complete the film. Investment opportunities include an official production creditand an invitation to a planned investor screening.

Businesses and corporations can also participate through brand sponsorship opportunities.

Help Finish the Story

For photos, video, investor inquiries, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact: [email protected]