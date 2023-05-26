Irish actor Daryl McCormack will feature alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in an upcoming sequel to the 1996 epic disaster film "Twister."

McCormack, the 30-year-old Co Tipperary native, will play a supporting role to Edgar-Jones' character in the sequel, which is titled "Twisters."

A graduate of the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, McCormack featured in several shows, including the Irish soap "Fair City" and "Peaky Blinders," before starring with Emma Thompson in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande."

He was nominated for leading actor at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards for his role in the film. He was also nominated for the BAFTA EE Rising Star Award.

The Irish actor's credits also include the hit series “Bad Sisters,” for which he was nominated in the best actor in a supporting role – drama category at the Irish Film and Television Awards.

Edgar-Jones, meanwhile, starred opposite Paul Mescal in the smash-hit Irish series "Normal People."

The upcoming sequel from Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., and Amblin Entertainment is described as a “new chapter” of the original film, although plot details for the sequel remain under wraps.

The 1996 film, which starred Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, followed a team of storm-chasers as they hunt down the most powerful tornado in decades. It was directed by Jan De Bont from a screenplay by Michael Crichton, with Steven Spielberg executive producing.

The blockbuster hit made nearly $500 million at the box office and received Academy Award nominations in the visual effects and sound categories.

The sequel will be directed by “Minari” writer and director Lee Isaac Chung from a script by “The Revenant” writer Mark L. Smith, reports Variety.

In addition to Edgar-Jones and McCormack, the cast will include Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Kiernan Shipka, Harry Hadden-Paton, Nik Dodani, Sasha Lane, David Corenswet, Tunde Adebimpe and Katy O’Brian.

“Twisters” is slated for theatrical release on July 19, 2024.