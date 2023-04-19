Colin Farrell didn’t win an Oscar last month for "The Banshees of Inisherin," but the accolades keep coming for the Irish actor.

Farrell has been named among TIME Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2023, and none other than Nicole Kidman provided the mini-essay detailing why the Dublin actor is so special.

Nicole Kidman on Colin Farrell: "Colin has always been about doing the work and not about building up his stardom or legacy" #TIME100 https://t.co/iIruir45f5 — TIME (@TIME) April 16, 2023

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

“When Colin Farrell and I starred together in the 2017 films 'The Beguiled' and 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer,' I felt like I had found both my knight in shining armor and my partner in crime,” Oscar winner Kidman wrote for TIME.

“He was very emotionally open with me, and I’m very protective of him.

"I admire his tenacity, his resilience, and his great sense of humor. He’s got such an Irish kind of sensibility.”

Kidman added, “Colin is an actor’s actor. He’s not frightened of tone or genre, and he’s very present. Ego is not attached to his performances. You really see that in the longevity of his nearly 30-year-long career.

“Colin has always been about doing the work and not about building up his stardom or legacy. As a result, he’s risen to the top — and this year, he received his first Oscar nomination for his incredible performance in 'The Banshees of Inisherin.'

“It’s lovely to see someone who’s been so resilient and committed and pure finally being lauded for what he does.

"He also seems to look younger every year.”

Ain’t that the truth! Farrell, at 46, has come a long way from his hellraising early Hollywood days when he became known as the Lusty Leprechaun for his various dalliances. And now, he’s all about family – specifically his two sons – and work, which is plentiful.

Elsewhere in the TIME 100, U2 rocker Bono wrote about his friend Salman Rushdie, the author who survived a brutal attack last August which left him without sight in one eye, among other injuries.

Bono wrote, “For me, rock ’n’ roll has always been about liberation. Salman’s continued creativity has become a different expression of that same liberation, a defiance and a determination not to be silenced.

"Of course there was anguish as he told me the story of the attack, but what was clear was that he would not bow. Freedom often loses but is never defeated.”

"Salman Rushdie has refused to be terrorized. Outside of his writing, this is the lesson of his life," writes Bono #TIME100 https://t.co/KYDQlduWgs — TIME (@TIME) April 15, 2023

TIME will celebrate its honorees at a gala on April 30 that will be televised by ABC at 7 pm.

*This column first appeared in the April 19 edition of the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.