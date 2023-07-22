The "Trainspotting" director, Danny Boyle, is set to tell the story of Colin O'Brady and Captain Louis Rudd who tried to be the first persons to cross the continent unassisted. It's been reported that Colin Farrell and Austin Butler are in talks to play the lead roles.

Colin Farrell and Austin Butler are reportedly in talks to star in Danny Boyle's upcoming movie "Antarctica". A synopsis from Production Weekly reads "On December 26, 2018, American Colin O’Brady completed a 54-day expedition across Antarctica, covering over 930 miles while hauling a 400-pound sled packed with all of his food and survival gear.

"O’Brady faced an ungodly windchill, the threat of unseen crevasses and utter isolation. In a head-to-head competition mirroring the race to the South Pole between Amundsen and Scott in 1911, O’Brady flew in the same Twin Otter aircraft with veteran polar explorer Captain Louis Rudd to ski from the Hercules Inlet to the start of the Ross Ice Shelf in a race to the record books. O’Brady finished two and a half days before Rudd, claiming a new world record, ‘The Impossible First,’ to be the first person ever to cross Antarctica alone, with no support and no assistance.”

It's reported that Colin Farrell will play Louis Rudd, who is British and in his 40s. Also mentioned for the role, were Jude Law, Cillian Murphy, Charlie Hunnam, and Daniel Craig. The prototype actors for Colin O’Brady, who is in his late 30s now, included Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Taylor John Smith, and Nick Robinson.

Boyle, who has over 40 years of experience in the movie industry, is best known for darker movies like "Trainspotting", "Shallow Grave" and "28 Days Later". His last movie "Yesterday" a light-hearted comedy about the Beatle's music was quite a departure from what fans have come to expect. It seems this exciting true story is a return to his nail-biting storytelling.

Colin Farrell's last movie was "The Banshees of Inisherin" which garnered him an Oscar nod. Right now, he's working on a TV series "Sugar" and a movie, "Love Child" alongside Rachel Weiss.

Last year, Austin Butler was also nominated for an Oscar for his role in "Elvis". Butler has already wrapped on the World War II series "Masters of the Air". He also has two movies on their way, "Dune: Part Two" and "The Bikeriders".

It is reported that the talks with Farrell and Butler will continue after the writers’ and actors’ strikes end.