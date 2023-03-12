Irish actor Colin Farrell has named the fishing port of Castletownbere in West Cork as his favorite place in Ireland.

Colin Farrell, who was nominated for Best Actor at Sunday night's Academy Awards for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin", said the town has the most beautiful landscapes in Ireland.

Speaking to English presenter James Corden on the US Late Late Show, Farrell described the landscapes as "incredibly rugged", adding that the people are "extraordinary" and "so decent".

"There’s a town, at one stage was the second biggest white fish port in Europe, and it’s called Castletownbere," Farrell told Corden.

"It’s part of Ireland, down the southwest, called the Beara Peninsula, and it’s incredibly rugged, and can almost feel hostile, but not fully.

"The people are really extraordinary, and they’re tough, but they are fundamentally so, so decent.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

"But the landscape is beautiful, of course, and it’s right on the lip of the Atlantic there."

Farrell spent time in Castletownbere while filming Neil Jordan's 2009 film "Ondine".

"It’s also where I did my first professional job when I was 20 or 21 and I’ve been back there since, I’ve taken my kids there so that place holds a special place in my heart."

Farrell was famously barred from McCarthy's Pub in the town while filming his first movie "Falling for a Dancer".

Adrienne MacCarthy, the owner of the west Cork pub, recently revealed that the ban has been lifted.

"While his behavior was outrageous back then, he was just young and enjoying life," MacCarthy told EchoLive.

Now 46, Oscar nominee Farrell was once known for his partying ways but gave up drugs and alcohol in 2006 for a sober lifestyle. In 2018, he checked into rehab as a "preemptive" measure to maintain his sobriety.

MacCarthy said he has watched Farrell "grow up", adding that he now forward to his visits.

Meanwhile, Farrell said he will "always" go back to McCarthy's.

"Things are a bit different now that Coca-Cola is what’s on the menu. Things are a bit more stable, shall we say," Farrell told Corden.

Farrell and Banshees co-star Brendan Gleeson was speaking to Corden ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday night.