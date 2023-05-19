Colin Farrell was known as 'The Lusty Leprechaun' a couple of decades ago when he was better known for his flings than his body of work.

One of the women he briefly pursued was Britney Spears, the pop princess who continues to struggle with mental health and other issues.

Farrell and Spears had a thing back in 2003 that didn’t last very long – Farrell described himself at the time as “just a 26-year-old guy who's single and having a good time."

But if a new report in The Sun is accurate, Spears is ready to dish about Farrell in her autobiography and the “gift” he supposedly gave her – a bumper sticker with the words “honk if you’ve slept with Colin Farrell.”

The Sun “source” says that Spears was “perplexed” by Farrell’s gesture, and is “keen to get her time with Colin laid down on paper and presented from her perspective. She has been wanting to set the record straight for a long time.”

The source added, “At that time, he was the hottest young actor in Hollywood, and she was swept away by the romance of him taking a shine to her.

“People forget that then she was not that experienced with boys or the dating game, so when they had their fling, she was taken aback by how nonchalant and disconnected he was.

"She was shocked at how he treated it all like a joke. And when the car sticker came through, she was deeply annoyed and also angered. She hated the fact that some people were laughing at her.

“Colin did try and make peace later, trying to explain his over-the-top behavior was down to his own life issues and battles with drugs and temptation.

“But Britney will get the final word.”

Oscar-nominated Farrell, 46, has now been sober for many years. He reportedly broke up with his longtime, low-key partner Kelly McNamara earlier this year.

The Sun notes that Spears's book has been delayed by its publisher, Simon & Schuster, which has reportedly received “strongly worded” letters from attorneys representing people she’d likely name.

*A version of this column first appeared in the weekly Irish Voice newspaper, sister publication to IrishCentral.