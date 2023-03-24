Colin Farrell has reportedly broken up with Kelly McNamara, who he had been with for a number of years.

“Colin is the man of the moment in film thanks to his role in 'The Banshees Of Inisherin,'” a source told The Sun this week.

“He spent months working on that along with the last 'Batman' blockbuster, where he played Penguin.

“Colin’s schedule took its toll on his relationship with Kelly and they quietly called it quits.

“There is no bad feeling between them but upholding a romantic relationship when your work schedule is so demanding became difficult to juggle.”

Farrell and McNamara managed to keep their long-term relationship very low-key over the past few years, having been rarely photographed together in public.

McNamara is understood to be a personal assistant to Irish superstar The Edge, the iconic guitarist for rock band U2.

During a 2017 appearance on The Ellen Show in the US, Farrell discussed the impact his busy schedule had on his dating life.

"It's hard to have anything solid in your life or with any kind of consistency," the Dublin native said.

"But, my girlfriend, she travels a lot as well with work, so oftentimes we're two ships passing in the night but we make sure to find a port that we can rendezvous at.

"It's tough," the Irish star acknowledged, before adding that he "adored" her.

Farrell is not believed to have ever been married despite speculation that he wed English actress Amelia Warner, who he met at the premiere of "Quills" in 2000.

"It wasn't legally binding, it was just something we did for us," Warner later said of their 'marriage' in Tahiti, noting how young they both were at the time.

Farrell has two sons - James Padraig Farrell with model Kim Bordenave and Henry Tadeusz Farrell with actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś.

Earlier this month, Farrell brought his younger son Henry as his 'date' to the Oscars, where the Irish actor was nominated in the Best Actor category for "The Banshees of Inisherin."