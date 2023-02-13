U2 has confirmed that they will take up a residency at the newly updated MSG Sphere in Vegas, but drummer Larry Mullen Jr will not be joining them.

U2 has confirmed that they will take up residency in Los Vegas in the fall of 2023 with their show "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere."

The Irish rock group made the announcement with a trailer that aired during Super Bowl LVII on February 12.

Announcing U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at The Sphere. Watch the extended trailer and register for ticket information and Verified Fan access at https://t.co/GvWdke7mOZ. #U2SPHERE pic.twitter.com/I9gbj9q6Ym — U2 (@U2) February 13, 2023

The full-length trailer announcement features a group of new and longtime U2 fans (along with a few band doppelgangers) coming together for a futuristic Achtung Baby adventure in a unique desert landscape.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The announcement comes with confirmation that Larry Mullen Jr will take time out to undergo and recuperate from surgery in 2023. Drummer Bram van den Berg of the Dutch rock band Krezip will join Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton on stage at the Sphere.

In November 2022, Mullen (61) told the Washington Post: "I have lots of bits falling off, elbows, knees, necks, and so during Covid, when we weren't playing, I got a chance to have a look at some of these things.

"So, there's some damage along the way."

At the time, he said he hoped to heal up and get back to playing with the band. He added "I really enjoy playing and I enjoy the process of playing and being in the company of creative people. I enjoy that. I don't care if that's big or small. It's a bit like the sprout looking for water."

Announcing their residency, Bono, The Edge, and Adam said: "It's going to take all we've got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg who is a force in his own right."

They added: "The Sphere show has been in the works for a long time. We don't want to let people down, least of all our audience… the truth is we miss them as much as they appear to miss us… our audience was always the fifth member of the band.

"Bottom line, U2 hasn't played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again.

"And what a unique stage they're building for us out there in the desert… We're the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and the Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level… That's what U2's been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ZOO TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall.

"The Sphere is more than just a venue, it's a gallery and U2's music is going to be all over the walls."

The Edge added: "The beauty of the Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world's most advanced audio system, integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as a priority; it's also the possibilities around immersive experience in real and imaginary landscapes.

"In short, it's a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we'd be mad not to accept the invitation."

Released in 1991, "Achtung Baby" was the highly acclaimed follow-up to their 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree," selling more than 18 million copies. It featured hit songs such as "One" and "Mysterious Ways."

Fans can now register online via LiveNation to be the first to find out about show dates and ticket information when announced.

You can watch the full-length trailer for "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At The Sphere" here: