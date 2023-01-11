U2’s “Songs Of Surrender,” a collection of 40 of the band’s seminal U2 songs, re-recorded and reimagined for 2023, will be released on Friday, March 17.

“Songs Of Surrender,” curated and produced by The Edge, sees U2 revisit some of the most celebrated songs of their 40+ year career, including “With Or Without You”, “One,” “Beautiful Day,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Invisible,” for a musical reimagining resulting in a completely new recording of each track, to include the arrangements and, in some cases, new lyrics.

"Pride (In The Name Of Love)," the first track from U2's brand new set of recordings, was released on January 10 - have a listen here:

"Music allows you to time travel," explained The Edge, "And we became curious to find out what it would be like to bring our early songs back with us to the present day and give them the benefit, or otherwise, of a 21st-century reimagining.

"What started out as an experiment quickly developed into a personal obsession as so many of our songs yielded to a new interpretation. Intimacy replaced post-punk urgency. New tempos, new keys, and in some cases new chords and new lyrics arrived. A great song, it turns out is kind of indestructible.

"The process of selecting which songs to revisit started with a series of demos. I looked at how a song would hang together if all but the bare essential elements were taken away.

"The other main aim was to find ways to bring intimacy into the songs, as most of them were originally written with live concert performance in mind.

"Reviewing these sketch recordings with producer Bob Ezrin, it was very easy to see the ones that worked straight off the bat and those that needed more work. We all got into the sensibility of less is more."

The 40 newly recorded tracks are collected together under each of the four band member names across four separate 'albums.'

The Edge adds: "Hearing the songs interact, and finding the running orders for the four albums was really thrilling; finding the surprising segues, getting a chance to DJ. Once we had four distinct albums it was easy to see who would be the figurehead for each one."

The complete "Songs Of Surrender" track listing is:

Side 1 – The Edge

One Where The Streets Have No Name Stories For Boys 11 O'Clock Tick Tock Out Of Control Beautiful Day Bad Every Breaking Wave Walk On (Ukraine) Pride (In The Name Of Love)

Side 2 - Larry

Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses Get Out Of Your Own Way Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of Red Hill Mining Town Ordinary Love Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own Invisible Dirty Day The Miracle Of Joey Ramone City Of Blinding Lights

Side 3 - Adam

Vertigo I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For Electrical Storm The Fly If God Will Send His Angels Desire Until The End Of The World Song For Someone All I Want Is You Peace On Earth

Side 4 - Bono

With Or Without You Stay Sunday Bloody Sunday Lights Of Home Cedarwood Road I Will Follow Two Hearts Beat As One Miracle Drug The Little Things That Give You Away 40

"Songs Of Surrender" is available in the following formats: Full 40 track Digital; 40 track 4 CD Super Deluxe Hardback Collector’s Edition; 40 track 4 LP Super Deluxe Hardback Collector’s Boxset; 20 track deluxe CD; 16 track 180 gram black vinyl; 16 track standard CD; 16 track classic white cassette.

Fans can pre-order and or pre-save "Songs of Surrender" now on different platforms.