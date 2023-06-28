Colin Farrell is growing his California real estate portfolio with a lovely, ultra-secluded cabin he just purchased for $1.3 million.

Farrell's new home is in Mammoth Lakes, hundreds of miles away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood in the Sierra Mountains.

The Dublin actor's new digs is not a mansion by any means – only 2,000 square feet with three bedrooms. But it’s been upgraded, according to Dirt.com, which reported the sale.

The real showstopper of Farrell's new pad is “the views of the snowcapped Sherwin Mountains and the pine and aspen trees that surround it; the home’s big rear deck offers the perfect place for moments of quiet solitude and reflection.

"Though not huge, the roughly 9,500-square-foot lot backs up to national forest land, meaning that dramatic view will likely remain unobstructed for decades to come.

“Other amenities include a one-car garage with an extra storage loft, driveway parking for two cars, a big stone fireplace, and a master retreat with a freestanding tub, walk-in closet and direct access to the aforementioned deck.”

According to Architectural Digest, the Mammoth Lakes house was "built in the 1980s, the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home was recently upgraded and reflects a simple mountain-style aesthetic.

"Hardwood floors can be found throughout the house, as can vaulted wood-paneled ceilings.

"The open-floor living space has a sitting area that surrounds a stone fireplace as well as a kitchen, complete with wooden cabinetry and quartz countertops, that flows into a dining area and one of three outdoor patios."

Farrell got a nice deal on the property too, as the asking price was $1.5 million. Sounds like it’s going to be a fabulous place to escape and go unnoticed from Los Angeles, where earlier this year he plonked down $5.9 million for a compound in the Loz Feliz neighborhood.