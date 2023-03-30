New house, new jobs, relationship woes, it's a very big year of change for the Dublin star of "The Banshees of Inisherin".

It's been a big year for Colin Farrell, career-wise, so who can blame him for wanting to upgrade his digs? That’s what the Oscar nominee has just done, selling the home he owned for 17 years in the Los Feliz section of LA for $5.3 million and buying a new pad in the same neighborhood for $5.9 mil.

Colin sold his place to Ludwig Ahgren, who’s apparently a popular and quite wealthy YouTuber and gamer. It was an off-market deal, so Colin’s place was never listed for sale. He paid $4.3 million for it back in 2006, according to Dirt.com, and it’s got four bedrooms, a pool and an outdoor kitchen.

Colin’s new spread is impressive, reports Dirt. It’s “a larger compound elsewhere in Los Feliz. Once owned by Oscar-winning Hollywood film director Frank Lloyd, the 1920s Spanish Revival-style estate includes many original details, plus head-on views of downtown L.A. skyscrapers, a movie theater, wine cellar, detached guesthouse and poolside cabana.”

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The 5,200 square foot spread has five bedrooms and six baths, so plenty of room for Dubliner Colin, 46, to entertain. Evidently his long-time girlfriend, Kelly McNamara won’t be one of the guests, as it was reported last week that they went their separate ways due to their jammed work commitments.

Still basking in the glow of being nominated for an Oscar for "The Banshee of Inisherin", Farrell is back hard at work. Not only will his new series "Sugar" be released this year but the Dubliner will reprise his Batman, title role in the series "The Penguin".