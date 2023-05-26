The next film role for Caitríona Balfe appears to be a solid one – she’ll co-star with Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan, and Laurence Fishburne in the thriller "Amateur."

Malek, Best Actor Oscar winner in 2019 for his portrayal of the late, great Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," will also executive produce.

Here’s the scoop on the plot, according to Deadline: “The story follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them.

"When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.”

Balfe's role wasn’t disclosed, nor was a filming schedule, so it’ll be a while before we see it.

Her last film, "Belfast," in which she starred with Jamie Dornan, was a huge success, winning loads of awards including a Best Original Screenplay Academy Award for Kenneth Branagh.

“Very excited to be joining this amazing cast!!" Balfe said in a social media post shared with her nearly 2 million followers. "This is going to be a fun one."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitríonabalfe (@caitrionabalfe)

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Meanwhile, Balfe's hit series on the Starz network "Outlander" premieres its seventh season on Friday, June 16. There will be 16 episodes in all, split into two blocks of eight. And then that’s the end.

Co Monaghan raised Balfe says "Outlander" fans will be in for a treat.

“It’s really epic, expansive. We’ve opened the world out an awful lot,” she said.

“There are amazing characters, new and old. This is the best one we’ve done since season one.”