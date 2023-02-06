Caitríona Balfe, the talented actress and model who was born in Dublin on October 4, 1979, and raised in Co Monaghan, is best known for her role as Claire Beauchamp Randall Fraser in the hit television series "Outlander."

Balfe began her career as a model, working for top agencies and appearing in campaigns for major brands. She then transitioned into acting, making her acting debut in the film "Super 8" in 2011. However, it was her role in "Outlander" that brought her international recognition and acclaim.

In "Outlander," Balfe plays the lead role of Claire, a nurse from the 1940s who is transported back in time to 18th-century Scotland. The show, based on the series of novels by Diana Gabaldon, has a huge following and Balfe's portrayal of Claire has been widely praised for its complexity and emotional depth. She has also been nominated for several awards for her performance in the series, including a Golden Globe.

Balfe recently revealed, however, that "Outlander" will end after season eight.

Balfe has also appeared in several other films and television shows, including "Escape Plan" alongside Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Vincent D'Onofrio, and the indie film "Money Monster" directed by Jodie Foster, with George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Jack O'Connell.

In 2021, she starred as Ma opposite Jamie Dornan in Kenneth Branagh's smash hit "Belfast," which was nominated for seven Oscars.

Off-screen, Balfe is known for her philanthropic work and her commitment to social causes. She is an ambassador for UNICEF and has also been involved in various charitable organizations and campaigns, including the "Time's Up" movement.

We wore black to the Golden Globes to support #TimesUp , and now, in partnership with @condenast, @ebay and @timesupnow, my @CHANEL dress is up for auction. All funds will benefit the TIME'S UP Legal Defense fund. Bid here: https://t.co/U5NWAMuWoi 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/9iMqNilIPJ — Caitríona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) January 20, 2018

In August 2019, Balfe married her longtime partner Anthony "Tony" McGill, who is a Scottish music producer. Two years later, Balfe announced the arrival of her first child, a boy, in a social media post.

“I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life," Balfe wrote in an emotional post that when on to encourage people to donate to children's charities.