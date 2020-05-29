Bloomsday on Broadway was first conceived by Isaiah Sheffer in 1982.

Stephen Colbert has been announced as the host of this year’s Bloomsday on Broadway event, which will be hosted on YouTube from the Symphony Space Theater in New York City on June 16.

Read More: First major Bloomsday with Flann O’Brien, Patrick Kavanagh in Dublin 1954 was a wild, drunk time

Bloomsday on Broadway is a celebration of James Joyce’s masterpiece “Ulysses," which was published in 1902. The novel, which is one of the most famous publications of the 20th century, follows the characters Leopold Bloom, Stephen Dedalus, and Molly Bloom through a single day - June 16, 1902 - around Dublin.

Of this year's Bloomsday on Broadway event, organizers say: “Since you can't come to us, we're bringing our 39th annual Bloomsday on Broadway to you!

“Beginning at 8am on June 16th, a cavalcade of actors, authors, and musicians will drop in throughout the day with music and readings from one of the greatest literary works in history.”

Colbert, host of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ is set to be joined by some Hollywood A-listers for this year's event, including Brian Cox, Hugh Dancy, Claire Danes, Kate Mulgrew, Cynthia Nixon, Fiona Shaw, Dan Stevens, and more.

A more detailed schedule will be announced ahead of the event.

Read More: Bloomsday: These are the Dublin spots featured in James Joyce's 'Ulysses'

Bloomsday on Broadway was created by Isaiah Sheffer in 1982. In an introduction for "yes I said yes I will Yes.: A Celebration of James Joyce, Ulysses, and 100 Years of Bloomsday," Sheffer said he designed the event for “those who are new to Joyce’s work, or awed or frightened or just simply bewildered by it, [to] be swept up and carried into Bloom’s world by the voices, the intelligence, and the brimming enthusiasm of terrific actors.”

Bloomsday on Broadway is co-presented with Irish Arts Center as part of their At Home With Irish Arts Center series of digital events. The event is supported by Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Fund, The Shubert Foundation, The Scherman Foundation, the Charina Endowment Fund, The Fan Fox & Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, and the Grodzins Fund.

Bloomsday on Broadway 2020 is set to feature the following performers and musicians:

Featuring:

Juliana Canfield

Donna Lynne Champlin

Stephen Colbert

Brian Cox

Hugh Dancy

Claire Danes

Mia Dillon

Zach Grenier

Peter Francis James

Colum McCann

Malachy McCourt

Kate Mulgrew

Cynthia Nixon

Denis O'Hare

Fiona Shaw

Dan Stevens

Kirsten Vangsness

Rita Wolf

Music by:

Brenda Castles

Nuala Kennedy

Chris Ranney

Caoimhin Vallely

Caitlin Warbelow

Read More: Bloomsday is James Joyce's St. Patrick's Day for summer