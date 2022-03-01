"Arracht" is now available on-demand to stream or download-to-own on all major platforms including Apple, Sky, and Amazon.

"Arracht," the stunning debut from writer-director Tom Sullivan, is now available on-demand following international raves, awards, and domestic box office success.

Starring Dónall Ó Héalaí, Michael McElhatton, Siobhán O’Kelly, and introducing 11-year-old Saise Ní Chuinn, "Arracht" is a haunting tale of overcoming grief and the fight for survival.

Macalla Teoranta, the Dublin-based production house behind the original film, says that the film, set in 1845 Ireland, centers on fisherman Colmán Sharkey, who takes in a stranger, Patsy, a former soldier, who arrives just ahead of the blight – a crop disease that caused the Great Plague, killing and displacing millions of Irish people.

"Arracht," which was filmed entirely on the remote west coast of Ireland in Connemara, received backing from Screen Ireland, the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland, and TG4.

The film debuted at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia in November 2019. The following year, it scooped awards at Dublin International Film Festival, Glasgow Film Festival, Irish Film & Television Academy Awards (IFTA).

It was submitted by Ireland for review by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science for the Best International Feature Film, but it did not receive a nomination.

Where to watch "Arracht" on demand

Viewers can stream or download-to-own the incredible film "Arracht" from various platforms including iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, Virgin Media, Sky Store, IFI@Home, Volta, YouTube, Amazon, Chili, Rakuten and BFI Player.