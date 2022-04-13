The 50th anniversary of the World Irish Dancing Championships is taking place this week in Belfast. We track the results as they come in daily.
After two years of postponements due to the pandemic the Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne (World Irish Dancing Championships) is back and celebrating its 50th anniversary. Running from Sunday, Apr 10 to Apr 17, 2022, IrishCentral will be bringing you the daily results from this mayor global Irish dance competition.
The prestigious Irish dancing event, the highest level of competition within the An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) organization. The event brings thousands of Irish dancers from around the world to compete in both solo and ceili competitions.
Full World Irish Dance Championship results:
All result results will not be available until after they have been officially announced on stage.
Tuesday 12th April 2022
38 : Minor Mixed 4-Hand Ceili 11 - 13
Team A - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
Team A - Kinsella, Mid America Region, USA
Team A - Drake, Southern Region, USA
Team A - Lorraine Duggan Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Team A - Murchu Duiginn, Southern Region, England
30 : Girls 13 - 14
Mya Toal-Allen - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
Bláithín Mohan, Scoil Rince Clann McCaul, Cuige Uladh, Eire
Sheenagh McMorrow - McMorrow, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
Niamh Fox - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
Emma Cronin - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
29 : Girls 14 - 15
Caoimhe O'Halloran - Áine Murphy Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Caitlin Mary - Murray McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire
Niamh Glynn - Linda Martyn, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
Rose McDowell - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England
Christina Mariel - Wiltz McGough Academy, Mid Atlantic Region, USA
7 : Boys 15 - 16
Evan O'Brien - Hession, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
David Nealon - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
James Mazza - Keane O'Brien Academy, New England Region, USA
Michael Pixton - Cass-Barrington, Southern Region, USA
Ciaran Bagley - Kinsella, Mid America Region, USA
42 : Minor Girls 8-Hand Céilí 11 - 13
Team A - Lavin-Cassidy, Mid America Region, USA
Team A - Harney Pender Keady Academy, New England Region, USA
Team A - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England
Team A - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Team A - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Monday 11th April 2022
31 : Girls 12 - 13
Eirinn Fegan - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
Kate Lavelle - Cowhie Ryan McCole : Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
McKenna Furst - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
Hanna Mioduszewska - Cabe Academy, Cuige Laighean, Eire
Ruby O Connor - Cowhie Ryan McCole, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire M
9 : Boys 13 - 14
Aidan Ward - Marie Connell, Midlands Region, England/Wales
Luke Sooy - Emerald Isle, Mid Atlantic Region, USA
Toby McGuinness - Claddagh Academy, Southern Region, England
Timothy Blake - Lavin-Cassidy, Mid America Region, USA
Scott Ryan - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
8 : Boys 14 - 15
Aaron Delaney - Callanan MacLoone O’ Meara, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Owen Gaughan - Hession, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
John O'Connor - Claddagh Academy, Southern Region, England
Gary O'Doherty - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire
Ian Kenny - Rinceoirí Na Ríochta, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
41 : Sub Minor Girls 8-Hand Céilí 8 - 11
Team A - Mona Ni Rodaigh, Cuige Uladh, Eire
Team A - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England
Team B - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Team A - Elbadri McAuley Baird, Cuige Laighean, Eire
Team A - Crossan, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
Sunday 10th April 2022
12 - Boys 10 - 11
Oscar Donnelly Sharon Taylor - Scotland MW
Cillian Murray - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire
Brendan Carolan McGee - Cuige Uladh, Eire
Mathew Quilter Áine Murphy Academy - Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Jacob Swinton - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, North West Region, England
33 : Girls 10 - 11
Kate Phelan - Flynn O'Kane Academy : Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Maria Coco Puente De La Vega - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England
Tara McGinley - Holly & Kavanagh, Cuige Laighean, Eire
Maiya Allworthy - Turley Duggan, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
Brielle Maguire - Murray Academy, New England Region, USA
11 : Boys 11 - 12
Kristin Zagorski - Kristin Butke, Southern Region, USA
George Gallagher - Francis Carey Academy, Southern Region, England
Keelan Chute - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
William Godley - Scoil Rince Fa´inne Chladach, Eastern Region, Canada
Hugh McEvoy - Scoil Rince Ui Bhriain, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
10 : Boys 12 - 13
CIllian McMorrow - McMorrow, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire
Ethan Farrel - Harrison, Scotland
Killian Kenny - Rinceoirí Na Ríochta, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Rian Savage - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland
Harrison Davey - Kavanagh Porter Academy, USA & Ireland
32 : Girls 11 - 12
Evie Roberts - Carey Academy, North West Region, England
Anna McGlew - Scoil Rince an Chroi, Cuige Uladh, Eire
Maia Doherty - McConomy, Cuige Uladh, Eire
Mikayla Young - Callanan MacLoone O’ Meara, Cuige Mumhan, Eire
Orla Wormald - Nadine Martin Academy, North West Region, England
Are you an Irish dancer or do you just love Irish dance? Keep up to date with Irish dance news and videos on IrishCentral’s Irish dance Facebook group.
Comments