The 50th anniversary of the World Irish Dancing Championships is taking place this week in Belfast. We track the results as they come in daily.

After two years of postponements due to the pandemic the Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne (World Irish Dancing Championships) is back and celebrating its 50th anniversary. Running from Sunday, Apr 10 to Apr 17, 2022, IrishCentral will be bringing you the daily results from this mayor global Irish dance competition.

The prestigious Irish dancing event, the highest level of competition within the An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) organization. The event brings thousands of Irish dancers from around the world to compete in both solo and ceili competitions.

Full World Irish Dance Championship results:

All result results will not be available until after they have been officially announced on stage.

Tuesday 12th April 2022

38 : Minor Mixed 4-Hand Ceili 11 - 13

Team A - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland

Team A - Kinsella, Mid America Region, USA

Team A - Drake, Southern Region, USA

Team A - Lorraine Duggan Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Team A - Murchu Duiginn, Southern Region, England

30 : Girls 13 - 14

Mya Toal-Allen - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland

Bláithín Mohan, Scoil Rince Clann McCaul, Cuige Uladh, Eire

Sheenagh McMorrow - McMorrow, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

Niamh Fox - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland

Emma Cronin - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

29 : Girls 14 - 15

Caoimhe O'Halloran - Áine Murphy Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Caitlin Mary - Murray McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire

Niamh Glynn - Linda Martyn, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

Rose McDowell - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England

Christina Mariel - Wiltz McGough Academy, Mid Atlantic Region, USA

7 : Boys 15 - 16

Evan O'Brien - Hession, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

David Nealon - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

James Mazza - Keane O'Brien Academy, New England Region, USA

Michael Pixton - Cass-Barrington, Southern Region, USA

Ciaran Bagley - Kinsella, Mid America Region, USA

42 : Minor Girls 8-Hand Céilí 11 - 13

Team A - Lavin-Cassidy, Mid America Region, USA

Team A - Harney Pender Keady Academy, New England Region, USA

Team A - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England

Team A - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Team A - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Monday 11th April 2022



31 : Girls 12 - 13

Eirinn Fegan - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland

Kate Lavelle - Cowhie Ryan McCole : Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

McKenna Furst - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland

Hanna Mioduszewska - Cabe Academy, Cuige Laighean, Eire

Ruby O Connor - Cowhie Ryan McCole, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire M

9 : Boys 13 - 14

Aidan Ward - Marie Connell, Midlands Region, England/Wales

Luke Sooy - Emerald Isle, Mid Atlantic Region, USA

Toby McGuinness - Claddagh Academy, Southern Region, England

Timothy Blake - Lavin-Cassidy, Mid America Region, USA

Scott Ryan - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

8 : Boys 14 - 15

Aaron Delaney - Callanan MacLoone O’ Meara, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Owen Gaughan - Hession, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

John O'Connor - Claddagh Academy, Southern Region, England

Gary O'Doherty - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire

Ian Kenny - Rinceoirí Na Ríochta, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

41 : Sub Minor Girls 8-Hand Céilí 8 - 11

Team A - Mona Ni Rodaigh, Cuige Uladh, Eire

Team A - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England

Team B - Kiely-Walsh Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Team A - Elbadri McAuley Baird, Cuige Laighean, Eire

Team A - Crossan, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

Sunday 10th April 2022

12 - Boys 10 - 11

Oscar Donnelly Sharon Taylor - Scotland MW

Cillian Murray - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, Cuige Uladh, Eire

Brendan Carolan McGee - Cuige Uladh, Eire

Mathew Quilter Áine Murphy Academy - Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Jacob Swinton - McConomy-Bradley-Doherty, North West Region, England

33 : Girls 10 - 11

Kate Phelan - Flynn O'Kane Academy : Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Maria Coco Puente De La Vega - Kelly Hendry, North East Region, England

Tara McGinley - Holly & Kavanagh, Cuige Laighean, Eire

Maiya Allworthy - Turley Duggan, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

Brielle Maguire - Murray Academy, New England Region, USA

11 : Boys 11 - 12

Kristin Zagorski - Kristin Butke, Southern Region, USA

George Gallagher - Francis Carey Academy, Southern Region, England

Keelan Chute - Flynn O'Kane Academy, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

William Godley - Scoil Rince Fa´inne Chladach, Eastern Region, Canada

Hugh McEvoy - Scoil Rince Ui Bhriain, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

10 : Boys 12 - 13

CIllian McMorrow - McMorrow, Cuige Chonnacht, Eire

Ethan Farrel - Harrison, Scotland

Killian Kenny - Rinceoirí Na Ríochta, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Rian Savage - Doherty Petri, USA and Ireland

Harrison Davey - Kavanagh Porter Academy, USA & Ireland

32 : Girls 11 - 12

Evie Roberts - Carey Academy, North West Region, England

Anna McGlew - Scoil Rince an Chroi, Cuige Uladh, Eire

Maia Doherty - McConomy, Cuige Uladh, Eire

Mikayla Young - Callanan MacLoone O’ Meara, Cuige Mumhan, Eire

Orla Wormald - Nadine Martin Academy, North West Region, England

