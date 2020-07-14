The Irish Film and Television Academy has announced this year's nominations across 25 categories with a virtual award ceremony to be celebrated in September.
The Irish language Great Hunger movie, Arracht, leads the way in Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) award nominations this year garnering a whopping 11 nods. In television drama, the crime series, Blood received five nominations. Other multiple nominees include The Hole in the Ground, Rosie, Calm with Horses, Dublin Murders, Vikings, The Virtues, Black '47, and Game of Thrones.
The nominees for Best Film of 2019 are Black '47, Float Like a Butterfly, Rosie, The Dig, and The Hole in the Ground. While the nominees for Best Film 2020 are A Bump Along the Way, Arracht, Calm with Horses, Extra Ordinary, and Ordinary Love.
Nominees for Actress in a Lead Role - Film are Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale), Bronagh Gallagher (A Bump Along the Way), Sarah Greene (Rosie), Seána Kerslake (The Hole in the Ground) and Saoirse Ronan (Little Women).
Shortlisted for Actor in a Lead Role - Film are Barry Ward (Extra Ordinary), Dara Devaney (Finky), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Liam Neeson (Ordinary Love), Dónall Ó Héalaí (Arracht) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Rialto). (Read more nominee listings below.)
IFTA Chief Executive, Áine Moriarty stated that: “This year’s nominations showcase to the world what Ireland’s small but excellent film and television community has to offer. Our industry is delivering world-class standards and the Irish Academy is proud to showcase and acknowledge their achievements."
Read more: Westmeath’s Niamh Algar to star in new World War II thriller about Hitler’s remains
The Academy is currently finalizing plans for a bespoke virtual 2020 awards ceremony scheduled for September with full details to be announced shortly. The Academy has also confirmed that due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no physical IFTA Awards Ceremony until April 2021, in keeping with best international practice across Awards ceremonies worldwide.
The 2019 / 2020 Irish Film and Television Academy award nominees:
Best Film 2019
Black '47
Float Like a Butterfly
Rosie
The Dig
The Hole in the Ground
Best Film 2020
A Bump Along the Way
Arracht
Calm with Horses
Extra Ordinary
Ordinary Love
George Morrison Feature Documentary Award
Gaza
I Dolours
Katie
The Image you Missed
The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid
When All is Ruin Once Again
Actor in a Lead Role - Film
Barry Ward - Extra Ordinary
Dara Devaney - Finky
Moe Dunford - The Dig
Liam Neeson - Ordinary Love
Dónall Ó Héalaí - Arracht
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - Rialto
Actress in a Lead Role - Film
Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose
Aisling Franciosi - The Nightingale
Bronagh Gallagher - A Bump Along the Way
Sarah Greene - Rosie
Seána Kerslake - The Hole in the Ground
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Read more: COVID delays Saoirse Ronan, Kate Winslet’s Ammonite
Actor in a Supporting Role - Film
Lorcan Cranitch - The Dig
Dara Devaney - Arracht
Barry Keoghan - Calm with Horses
Ian Lloyd-Anderson - Dublin Oldschool
Stephen Rea - Black '47
David Wilmot - Ordinary Love
Actress in a Supporting Role - Film
Niamh Algar - Calm with Horses
Catriona Balfe - Le Mans '66
Seána Kerslake - Dublin Oldschool
Charlie Murphy - Dark Lies the Island
Emily Taaffe - The Dig
Catherine Walker - We Ourselves
Director - Film
Paddy Breathnach - Rosie
Nora Twomey - The Breadwinner
Lance Daly - Black '47
Tom Sullivan - Arracht
Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman - Extra Ordinary
Lee Cronin - The Hole in the Ground
Lisa Barros D'Sa & Glenn Leyburn - Ordinary Love
Script - Film
Roddy Doyle - Rosie
Owen McCafferty - Ordinary Love
Joe Murtagh - A Date for Mad Mary
Mark O'Halloran - Rialto
Tom Sullivan - Arracht
Carmel Winters - Float Like a Butterfly
Short Film
Bainne
Ciúnas (Silence)
Detainment
El Hor
Here's Looking at you Kid!
Inhale
Sister This
The Grass Ceiling
The Vasectomy Doctor
Welcome To A Bright White Limbo
Television Awards
Drama
Blood
Death and Nightingales
Dublin Murders
Vikings
Actor in a Lead Role - Drama
Richard Dormer - Fortitude
Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty
Brendan Gleeson - Mr Mercedes
Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders
Chris O'Dowd - Get Shorty
Andrew Scott - Black Mirror - Smithereens
Actress in a Lead Role - Drama
Niamh Algar - The Virtues
Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
Jessie Buckley - The Woman in White
Sarah Greene - Dublin Murders
Ruth Negga - Preacher
Ann Skelly - Death and Nightingales
Actor in a Supporting Role - Drama
Liam Cunningham - Game of Thrones
Barry Keoghan - Chernobyl
Owen McDonnell - Killing Eve
Cillian O'Gairbhi - Blood
Mark O'Halloran - The Virtues
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - Dublin Murders
Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama
Niamh Algar - Pure
Helen Behan - The Virtues
Ruth Bradley - Guilt
Jessie Buckley - Chernobyl
Ingrid Craigie - Blood
Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
Director - Drama
Anthony Byrne - Peaky Blinders
John Hayes - Dublin Murders
Lisa Mulcahy - Blood
Hannah Quinn - Blood
Aisling Walsh - Elizabeth is Missing
Dearbhla Walsh - The Handmaid's Tale
Script - Drama
Ronan Bennett - Top Boy
Daragh Carville - The Bay
Mark O'Connor - Darklands
Mark O'Rowe - Temple
Read more: Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith, Laura Linney team up for new Irish movie
Comments