The Irish Film and Television Academy has announced this year's nominations across 25 categories with a virtual award ceremony to be celebrated in September.

The Irish language Great Hunger movie, Arracht, leads the way in Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) award nominations this year garnering a whopping 11 nods. In television drama, the crime series, Blood received five nominations. Other multiple nominees include The Hole in the Ground, Rosie, Calm with Horses, Dublin Murders, Vikings, The Virtues, Black '47, and Game of Thrones.

The nominees for Best Film of 2019 are Black '47, Float Like a Butterfly, Rosie, The Dig, and The Hole in the Ground. While the nominees for Best Film 2020 are A Bump Along the Way, Arracht, Calm with Horses, Extra Ordinary, and Ordinary Love.

Nominees for Actress in a Lead Role - Film are Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale), Bronagh Gallagher (A Bump Along the Way), Sarah Greene (Rosie), Seána Kerslake (The Hole in the Ground) and Saoirse Ronan (Little Women).

Shortlisted for Actor in a Lead Role - Film are Barry Ward (Extra Ordinary), Dara Devaney (Finky), Moe Dunford (The Dig), Liam Neeson (Ordinary Love), Dónall Ó Héalaí (Arracht) and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Rialto). (Read more nominee listings below.)

IFTA Chief Executive, Áine Moriarty stated that: “This year’s nominations showcase to the world what Ireland’s small but excellent film and television community has to offer. Our industry is delivering world-class standards and the Irish Academy is proud to showcase and acknowledge their achievements."

The Academy is currently finalizing plans for a bespoke virtual 2020 awards ceremony scheduled for September with full details to be announced shortly. The Academy has also confirmed that due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no physical IFTA Awards Ceremony until April 2021, in keeping with best international practice across Awards ceremonies worldwide.

The 2019 / 2020 Irish Film and Television Academy award nominees:

Best Film 2019

Black '47

Float Like a Butterfly

Rosie

The Dig

The Hole in the Ground

Best Film 2020

A Bump Along the Way

Arracht

Calm with Horses

Extra Ordinary

Ordinary Love

George Morrison Feature Documentary Award

Gaza

I Dolours

Katie

The Image you Missed

The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid

When All is Ruin Once Again

Actor in a Lead Role - Film

Barry Ward - Extra Ordinary

Dara Devaney - Finky

Moe Dunford - The Dig

Liam Neeson - Ordinary Love

Dónall Ó Héalaí - Arracht

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - Rialto

Actress in a Lead Role - Film

Jessie Buckley - Wild Rose

Aisling Franciosi - The Nightingale

Bronagh Gallagher - A Bump Along the Way

Sarah Greene - Rosie

Seána Kerslake - The Hole in the Ground

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Actor in a Supporting Role - Film

Lorcan Cranitch - The Dig

Dara Devaney - Arracht

Barry Keoghan - Calm with Horses

Ian Lloyd-Anderson - Dublin Oldschool

Stephen Rea - Black '47

David Wilmot - Ordinary Love

Actress in a Supporting Role - Film

Niamh Algar - Calm with Horses

Catriona Balfe - Le Mans '66

Seána Kerslake - Dublin Oldschool

Charlie Murphy - Dark Lies the Island

Emily Taaffe - The Dig

Catherine Walker - We Ourselves

Director - Film

Paddy Breathnach - Rosie

Nora Twomey - The Breadwinner

Lance Daly - Black '47

Tom Sullivan - Arracht

Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman - Extra Ordinary

Lee Cronin - The Hole in the Ground

Lisa Barros D'Sa & Glenn Leyburn - Ordinary Love

Script - Film

Roddy Doyle - Rosie

Owen McCafferty - Ordinary Love

Joe Murtagh - A Date for Mad Mary

Mark O'Halloran - Rialto

Tom Sullivan - Arracht

Carmel Winters - Float Like a Butterfly

Short Film

Bainne

Ciúnas (Silence)

Detainment

El Hor

Here's Looking at you Kid!

Inhale

Sister This

The Grass Ceiling

The Vasectomy Doctor

Welcome To A Bright White Limbo

Television Awards

Drama

Blood

Death and Nightingales

Dublin Murders

Vikings

Actor in a Lead Role - Drama

Richard Dormer - Fortitude

Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty

Brendan Gleeson - Mr Mercedes

Cillian Murphy - Peaky Blinders

Chris O'Dowd - Get Shorty

Andrew Scott - Black Mirror - Smithereens

Actress in a Lead Role - Drama

Niamh Algar - The Virtues

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Jessie Buckley - The Woman in White

Sarah Greene - Dublin Murders

Ruth Negga - Preacher

Ann Skelly - Death and Nightingales

Actor in a Supporting Role - Drama

Liam Cunningham - Game of Thrones

Barry Keoghan - Chernobyl

Owen McDonnell - Killing Eve

Cillian O'Gairbhi - Blood

Mark O'Halloran - The Virtues

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - Dublin Murders

Actress in a Supporting Role - Drama

Niamh Algar - Pure

Helen Behan - The Virtues

Ruth Bradley - Guilt

Jessie Buckley - Chernobyl

Ingrid Craigie - Blood

Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve

Director - Drama

Anthony Byrne - Peaky Blinders

John Hayes - Dublin Murders

Lisa Mulcahy - Blood

Hannah Quinn - Blood

Aisling Walsh - Elizabeth is Missing

Dearbhla Walsh - The Handmaid's Tale

Script - Drama

Ronan Bennett - Top Boy

Daragh Carville - The Bay

Mark O'Connor - Darklands

Mark O'Rowe - Temple

