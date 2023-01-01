The New Year has arrived, and people around Ireland will be kicking back and relaxing on the first bank holiday of 2023, but what are the other Irish bank holidays that will take place throughout the year?

Including New Year's Day, there are 10 bank holidays in an Irish calendar year, with a brand new bank holiday introduced for 2023.

IrishCentral took a look at all of the upcoming bank holidays that Irish people can look forward to this year.

St. Brigid's Day - February 6

A new bank holiday, the St. Brigid's Day bank holiday will take place on the first Monday after February 1.

This is the first year that the St. Brigid's Day bank holiday will take place after the Irish Government instead announced a Day of Remembrance and Recognition on the day after St. Patrick's Day last year.

St. Patrick's Day - March 17

Ireland's national holiday will fall on a Friday this year, giving people a long weekend to enjoy the festivities.

Easter Monday - April 10

While most people have Good Friday off as well, it is not an official bank holiday, leaving Easter Monday as the country's next bank holiday.

May Day - May 1

The May Bank Holiday traditionally falls on the first Monday of May, which happens to be the first day of the month in 2023.

June Bank Holiday - June 5

Also falling on the first Monday of the month, the June Bank Holiday is usually seen as the start of summer. Junior and Leaving Certificate examinations generally begin two days after the June Bank Holiday.

August Bank Holiday - August 7

Likewise, the August Bank Holiday falls on the first Monday of the month and is one of the most popular weekends for getaways in Ireland.

October Bank Holiday - October 30

On the other hand, the October Bank Holiday falls on the last Monday of the month and almost always takes place after the clocks go back an hour, signaling the start of darker and colder months ahead.

Christmas Day - December 25

The only day when pubs close in Ireland, Christmas Day is the staple bank holiday that almost every shop and company follows. You will find stores and restaurants open on other bank holidays throughout the year but not on Christmas Day, except for a select few grocery stores.

St. Stephen's Day - December 26

The last bank holiday of the year, St. Stephen's Day is popular among late-night revelers and horse racing fans alike. The hugely popular Leopardstown Christmas Festival begins on December 26, while pubs and clubs across the country tend to be jam-packed.

Are you planning to travel to Ireland for any of the bank holidays? Let us know in the comments!

Read more Irish opposition party calls for three extra bank holidays