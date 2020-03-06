What's Nick Offerman's favorite day of the year? (Spoiler: it's St. Patrick's Day.)

We're less than three weeks until St. Patrick's Day, which means it's time to get ready to celebrate! Guinness and everyone's favorite actor/woodworker Nick Offerman are here to show you how.

The Parks & Rec star is joining Guinness for their official Countdown to St. Patrick's Day and he's evidently as excited as a kid on Christmas.

The Countdown is on! Not even St. Patrick himself is as excited about St. Patrick’s Day Season as @Nick_Offerman. We’re going to be sharing tips and tricks on celebrating the holiday all season long. pic.twitter.com/BpceFUE5kF — Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) February 17, 2020

"Look, St. Patrick's Day is easily the best of the holidays, and I will brook no argument to that assertion," said Offerman. "The charismatic folks at Guinness know a thing or two about how to celebrate my favorite day."

How does he celebrate? "You'll be able to see it all on Instagram, but if I had to nutshell it, I'd say gather with your family and your friends, both old and new. Eat some delicious meats, like corned beef – straight up or in a hash - wash it down with a pint of Guinness, then wash the Guinness down with some more corned beef. A glass or two of water along the way never hurt either."

Listen up! Our friend @Nick_Offerman has something important to say about St. Patrick’s Day. Join the countdown at @GuinnessUS on Instagram and get more tips for celebrating the season. pic.twitter.com/xPw8QF2v1U — Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) February 19, 2020

If you’re over 21 and looking to celebrate the holiday like a pro, you can follow along with Offerman on Instagram at @GuinnessUS for daily reveals of tips, tricks, trivia and suggestions on everything from how to pour the perfect pint of Guinness to what foods pair best with that pint to how to give an authentic Irish toast and much, much more.

For a celebration you'll never forget, head to the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore. In honor of its second St. Patrick's Day since officially opening in August 2018, the home of Guinness in the U.S. will kick off weekend celebrations on March 14 and 15 with an Irish Village experience, an Irish beer tap take-over, pop-up entertainment, limited-edition merchandise, and a holiday-themed food menu. More details are available at www.GuinnessBreweryBaltimore.com.