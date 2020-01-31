What happens when you combine over 260 years of Irish brewing experience with American beer creativity?

You get the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Maryland - the only place in the whole world where you can find these two qualities together.

When Guinness' new US brewery opened in August 2018, it became the first Guinness brewery on US soil since 1954. The brewery was warmly welcomed, greeting its 100,000th visitor less than three months after opening.

Part of what makes Guinness' Maryland outpost so special is that it isn't a mere replica of the St. James' Gate brewery in Dublin; it's a Guinness brewery with a distinctly American flavor, inspired by Maryland's booming craft beer scene.

It's the home of Guinness' signature US brews - Guinness Blonde, Guinness Over the Moon Milk Stout, Guinness IPA, and Guinness White Ale - in addition to a rotating menu of experimental brews like Coconut Porter, Coffee Stout, El Dorado Amber, and Guinness Barrel-Aged Stock Ale.

The Brewery’s taproom menu includes casual, delicious fare like Chesapeake Crab Poutine, Oyster Po’boys, and a decadent Dubliner Irish Dip.

Its on-site restaurant, The 1817, named for the year that Guinness first came to America, offers a wider menu with daily oyster selections, small plates, flatbreads, and mouth-watering main courses like Guinness & Beef Stew

The Brewery and Barrel House is also host to a range of events, from live music to beer release parties to brunch. Get the most up-to-date event listings on their Facebook page.