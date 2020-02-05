There's a fine art to pouring the perfect pint of Guinness. This is your chance to learn how to do it just like the very best bartenders and become a certified Guinness pouring expert.

How do you pour a pint of Guinness? It's a simple question, but there's both art and science behind pouring the perfect pint. For example, it takes multiple steps and exactly 119.5 seconds for a deliciously creamy, expertly poured pint of Guinness.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House just outside of Baltimore, Maryland, wants to let you in on these time-honored secrets with a series of Perfect Pint Academy events coming up.

One of their beer experts will guide you through the history of Guinness, the creation of their iconic Draught stout, and the science that led to the "perfect pour."

Over the course of an hour, you'll learn all about why Guinness is poured in such a distinctive way, pour your very own pint, and leave with a special certificate making you one of the special few trusted with these Guinness secrets.

You can also opt for a keepsake gravity glass, engrave it with a personalized message, or get your photo magically superimposed onto your pint's head.

Perfect Pint Academy events will take place on February 16, February 23, March 1, March 7, and March 8 and 11:30 am and on St. Patrick's Day itself, March 17, at 4:30 pm, 6:00 pm, and 7:30 pm. Get tickets and more information here.

The Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House is filling up its calendar with special events like Pint & Paint nights; release parties for new brews on tap or limited release cans; appreciation nights for first responders, veterans, and members of the hospitality industry; and, of course, special St. Patrick's Day celebrations. Check out their upcoming events on their calendar.