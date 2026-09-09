Ireland's youth are diving into the world of internet slang, and Google data reveals exactly which terms they are scrambling to understand.

A new analysis of 2026 search data has identified the top 15 most searched slang words among Irish users, painting a picture of how young people are communicating in an increasingly digital world.

The research, conducted by word unscrambling experts at Word Unscrambler, analyzed Google Trends data from January through September 2026 to discover which slang terms Irish people were searching for explanations about most frequently. The study compiled over 150 variations of search terms to identify the winners, and the results reveal a fascinating mix of absurdist humor, self-improvement obsession, and dating culture terminology.

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Topping the list is "67," which garnered 39,400 monthly searches. Despite having no literal meaning, the term has become a prime example of "brainrot" internet humor, where randomness itself becomes the joke. The term originates from a song by Skrilla and gained popularity when basketball player LaMelo Ball created a viral video about being 6 feet 7 inches tall using the track. Kids and teens across Ireland have embraced it, often screaming and chanting it while making exaggerated hand gestures.

Following close behind is "maxxing," with 16,100 searches, referring to the act of maximizing and optimizing a specific area of your life to an extreme degree. The flexible suffix has spawned countless variations, including "looks maxxing," "sleep maxxing," and "fiber maxxing." Rounding out the top three is "mogging" or "mogged," which means outclassing someone else through superior attractiveness, skill, or success, with 14,800 searches.

Other trending terms include "rizz," referring to style and charm (12,500 searches), and "huzz," a replacement for terms of endearment that refers to an attractive girl or group of girls (12,300 searches). The list also includes "cap" and "no cap," which mean lying and telling the truth, respectively, along with "unc," a humorous term suggesting someone is old or out of touch.

The research highlights something deeper than just internet funniness. According to Randoh Sallihall, a spokesperson for Word Unscrambler, slang is a powerful social tool.

"Using slang helps people navigate identity and belong to a community," Sallihall explained.

"Research highlighted by the American Psychological Association shows that our language choices can act as signals of who we are, who we identify with, and how we relate to other people."

Sallihall emphasized that while slang may appear to be "a collection of throwaway jokes from the internet," it serves important psychological functions. The spokesperson noted that new slang terms can spread globally through social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and gaming communities at unprecedented speed.

"The popularity of trending slang words can change quickly, but the psychological need behind them stays the same," Sallihall said. "People want to understand one another and belong."

The 2026 data suggests that Irish youth are not simply adopting these terms randomly but are actively seeking to understand and participate in the global digital culture that shapes their social lives and identities.

Here's a list of Ireland's most searched slang words (monthly searches):