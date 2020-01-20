Has any other US President loved St. Patrick's Day as much as Ronald Reagan? We think not!

Long, long ago and long ago it was, as the Irish storytellers begin a major yarn, there was a US President who had more fun on Saint Patrick’s Day than any president in history: Ronald Reagan.

Read more: Remembering Ronald Reagan’s remarkable life and Irish legacy

Today, in President Reagan’s presidential library in Simi Valley, CA, his actual Air Force One holds pride of place, but right behind that significant plane is the Ronald Reagan Pub, which Reagan had transported brick by brick from his ancestral home of Ballyporeen in Co Tipperary.

President Reagan was an Irish storyteller par excellence, but some of the antics on St.Patrick’ Day would be hard to match.

In 1988, the President took time out of his schedule to visit a local Irish pub for a pint and a chat:

Read More: From Irish High Kings to US Presidents, the lordly name of Reagan and its origins

One year it was actual leprechauns or dwarves or little people who made their appearance during a cabinet meeting. Reagan was laughing so hard he didn’t notice one had crawled into his lap and another had pretended to shoot him.

All good fun except for the Irish Ambassador who looked aghast.

Then there was the St. Patrick’s Day bowler hat he wore during the day, dressed otherwise in his always impeccable suit and tie, the jaunty green hat would have made a cat laugh which was truly the intention.

On his trip to Ireland, he drank Guinness with a priest in the Ronald Reagan Pub and reminisced fondly about his Irish roots.

Read More: Irish bishops treated Ronald Reagan “like the plague" says historian

How do you celebrate St. Patrick's Day? Let us know in the comments!

* Originally published in August 2016.